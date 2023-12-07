Mudslides kill two in Kisoro 

Two children from Kamugoyi Batwa community in Muhindura Parish, Kanaba Sub County in Kisoro District were Tuesday night killed by landslides that destroyed the house their as they slept during heavy downpour. The police spokesperson for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate, identified the deceased as Laban Irasubiza, 14, and Brian Niyodusenga, 8, who were living with their grandmother Ms Juliana Jojiya, 85, who was rushed to Kisoro hospital after sustaining serious injuries. “The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday at around 14:00 hours to Julius Turyakira, a police officer attached to Kanaba police post, that water run offs and mudslides hit the makeshift house and buried it,” Mr Maate said.

Faidah Kanyundo and Praise Nyiramahirwe, both from the ill-fated household said they were having supper and when the unfortunate incident occurred. They first rushed outside and when they returned the house was already destroyed although they managed to rescue their grandmother but their brothers Laban Irasubiza and Brian Niyodusenga were already dead.



In May 2023, at least 10 people were killed after heavy rain caused mudslides in Murora Sub County and Bunagana town council in the same district. The mudslides also claimed the lives of about eight more people in Rukiga, Rubanda, Kanungu, and Kabale in the same period.