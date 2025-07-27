Mufti Mubajje leads drive to support orphaned Islamic university students

Uganda’s Mufti, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubajje, has launched a fundraising campaign to support over 300 underprivileged and orphaned students at Islamic Call University College (ICUC).

The drive was launched on July 25 at Gaddafi National Mosque in Old Kampala, shortly after Juma prayers. It aims to ensure continued access to higher education for disadvantaged students and to expand the university’s infrastructure.

“As a nation, we must uplift bright but underprivileged youth who cannot afford university education,” said Sheikh Mubajje, who also serves as ICUC Chancellor.

He added: “We call upon all well-wishers, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to support this cause.”

During the launch, which was attended by university staff, students, and members of the Muslim community, Shs14 million was raised.

Eng Badru Kigundu, Chair of the University Governing Council, said ICUC has over 900 students, nearly 500 of whom need financial support to complete their studies.

“This initiative is not only about tuition. We are also pursuing long-term goals, including establishing a second campus in Mukono to cater to growing enrolment,” he said.

Founded in 2011 by the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, ICUC is Uganda’s second Islamic university. It offers degrees in education, mass communication, public administration, conflict resolution, computer science, and ICT, alongside postgraduate programmes.

Deputy Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ssendagye said the university is committed to producing “academically grounded, morally upright, and socially responsible” graduates.

“But we need support to ensure that no student is left behind due to financial constraints,” he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Abdallah Idris Sserwadda said ICUC continues to attract students from across Uganda.

“The response to today’s launch is encouraging. It shows the community is ready to support education,” he said.

Murishid Kamya, a lecturer and marketing manager, said the campaign will culminate in a stakeholders’ fundraising event set for August 9.

“This is just the beginning,” he said. “We hope more people will come on board by the time of the main fundraising.”

University officials said funds will support tuition, student accommodation, and the planned Mukono campus, expected to reduce congestion and improve access for learners in central Uganda.