Mugalu needs support to get proper diagnosis

Bright Mugalu, 2 years nine months, was born normal. But in March, while he was playing with an age-mate, he fell and hit his head on the floor. He now suffers an injury in the brain.

First aid was offered from a nearby clinic on the day of the injury. The nurse treated Mugalu for swelling on the head and assured his parents that he would be okay.

Two months on, the abscess on the head that is frayed, thickened and inflamed without a discharge. He looks weak, exhausted and cries in pain.

Julius Ntulume and Prossy Nanteza, residents of Mutundwe Kirinnyabigo tried to manage their son's wound as advised by the nurse but it kept increasing in size.



When they took him back to the clinic again, the nurse recommended that they physical examination at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The doctor at Mulago requested that an image of the head be done. This cost the couple Shs270,000.

According to the brain CT scan report by Dr. Florence Musoke, one of the cranial bones in the skull is projecting out along the scalp with irregularity while another is compressing the brain parenchyma.

The scan also shows a central nervous system tumour which begins in the brain.

The doctors at Mulago have recommended further tests, including a biopsy at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala which costs Shs1.5m.

The results of the biopsy will determine the treatment.

“I have tried to look for money so that my only child can get a proper diagnosis but I have failed to raise the required amount. He has to take painkillers every day and another type of medication (anticonvulsants) but sometimes, I cannot afford the Shs30,000 to buy it. Please help me raise the necessary funds so that my only child can get the help he needs to live a normal life,” Ntulume pleads.