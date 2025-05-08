Mugambe's job on the line following court conviction









BY MONITOR REPORTER

Justice Lydia Mugambe’s judicial career hangs in the balance following her conviction and eventual sentencing after she was found guilty of modern slavery charges and sentenced to six years and four months in prison on Friday last week.

In Uganda, a judge can be removed from office by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) if they are found to be unable to perform their duties due to infirmity of body or mind, misbehaviour, misconduct, or incompetence. Article 144 (2) of the Constitution stipulates that if the JSC finds a prima facie case of misconduct, it can recommend to the President that a tribunal be constituted to investigate the matter.

Justice Minister Norbert Mao on Tuesday said unless Justice Mugambe has appealed, then she can't continue holding out as a judge of the High Court, having been convicted.

“I would love to get the opinion of JSC, definitely you can't continue being a judge when you are a convict. It will set a bad precedent, someone might murder another and continue being a judge, which can't be.

Let's speak later, I will give you a more authoritative answer,” Minister Mao said. It remained unclear by press time yesterday whether Justice Mugambe has since appealed against the conviction and six-year jail term handed against her. At the weekend, the chairperson of the JSC, Dr Douglas Singiza, said the process to remove a judge from office starts with the office of the Attorney General, before referring this reporter to the said office.

“At this stage, we await the opinion of the Attorney General since the removal process starts with him. So we can only wait on him,” Justice Singiza said.

Efforts to reach out to Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General, were futile after he never answered nor returned our repeated phone calls by press time. Last Friday, the Oxford Crown Court sentenced Judge Mugambe to a six-year and four-month jail term for luring a Ugandan woman into the UK to work for her as a slave. Presiding Judge David Foxton, who found Justice Mugambe guilty of the charges related to modern slavery, also ordered the 50-year-old jurist to pay a compensatory fine of 12,600 pounds (about Shs60m).

The offenses that the 50-year-old jurist had been convicted of included conspiracy to do an act to facilitate the breach of UK immigration law by a non-UK national, arranging or facilitating the travel of the complainant with a view to exploitation, requiring the complainant to perform forced or compulsory labour, contrary to S 1 (1) (b) of the Modern Slavery Act 2015, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

But moments before the court could sit last Friday, a section of Ugandans living in the UK protested outside the court, carrying placards showing their dissatisfaction with the conviction of Justice Mugambe. They argued that the case against Justice Mugambe was an "asylum scam" and not that of "domestic slavery".