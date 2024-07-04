Muheirwe hands over Entebbe DPC office to Twinomugisha

Entebbe District Police Commander (DPC), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kenneth Muheirwe on July 4 handed over office to former Bunyangabu counterpart, SSP Stephen Twinomugisha. Mr Muheirwe served for two years at Entebbe central police station.

He has been transferred with a new role as the administrator in the operations department in the Uganda Police Force. Mr Muheirwe is credited for his great contribution to fighting gang threats and robbery by the youth in Entebbe especially along golf lane and Victoria Mall that had become insecure, especially for tourists and revelers in Entebbe.

Under his leadership, the police improved in community policing, fighting youth gang crime and domestic violence in Entebbe through intelligence and empowering the community to work together with police to fight crime in their area.

Muheirwe advocated for good welfare for police officers with at least 120 police housing units under construction and the main police station got a fresh coat of paint.