Muhoozi in Rwanda, to meet Kagame
The First Son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Rwanda for a one-day visit as Uganda seeks to ease tension with her neighbor following the closure of Katuna/Gatuna border for more than two years.
Lt Gen Muhoozi who doubles as the Uganda’s People Defense Forces (UPDF) commander land forces is expected to meet President Paul Kagame later this afternoon.
Upon his arrival, Muhoozi was received by among others Brig Gen Willy Rwagasana, the Commandant of Republican Guard and Rwanda Defence Force Spokesperson Col Ronald Rwivanga, local media reports.
Muhoozi’s visit comes just days after his father, President Museveni, on January 17- for the second time in two years- sent Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare, to deliver a 'special message' to Mr Kagame.
A day before, Lt Gen Muhoozi had tweeted warning those who fight "my uncle" Paul Kagame.
“This is my uncle, Afande Paul Kagame. Those who fight him are fighting my family. They should all be careful,” Muhoozi said in the captions that accompanied two photos of Kagame.
When Rwandan authorities first announced the border closure, it was said that it was for renovations at the border. Cargo was then diverted to Mirama Hills and Kyanika border posts in Ntungamo and Kisoro districts, but those too were later closed.
Kigali shortly after, issued a travel advisory to its nationals warning them against travelling to Uganda, which it accused of, among other things, abducting its citizens and detaining them in ungazetted areas. Since the border was closed, there had been at least four tripartite meetings involving Angolan President Joao Lourenço, and DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, and a series of lower level meetings between government officials of the two nations, but they had not yielded much.