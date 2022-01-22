Muhoozi in Rwanda, to meet Kagame

The First Son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has arrived in Rwanda for a one-day visit as Uganda seeks to ease tension with her neighbor following the closure of Katuna/Gatuna border for more than two years. PHOTOS/New Times Rwanda

By  MONITOR REPORTER

What you need to know:

Lt Gen Muhoozi who doubles as the UPDF commander land forces is expected to meet President Paul Kagame later this afternoon

Lt Gen Muhoozi who doubles as the Uganda’s People Defense Forces (UPDF) commander land forces is expected to meet President Paul Kagame later this afternoon.
Upon his arrival, Muhoozi was received by among others Brig Gen Willy Rwagasana, the Commandant of Republican Guard and Rwanda Defence Force Spokesperson Col Ronald Rwivanga, local media reports.
 

