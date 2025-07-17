Muhoozi, Kagame dismiss UN experts’ Congo report

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame have expressed displeasure over the latest report by the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr Kagame and Gen Muhoozi have both described the report, which was authored in May, as biased against their countries. The report which the Daily Monitor has seen, accuses Uganda of smuggling minerals from the DRC and supporting some Congolese rebels. It also accuses Rwanda of sending troops to back M23 rebel’s offensives in eastern DRC and exploiting Congolese mineral resources.









In the report, the experts alleged that Uganda has been deploying troops in the eastern part of the DRC without approval from the Congolese government.

“The DRC government confirmed that the new UPDF deployment was executed without its prior approval, and that UPDF was undertaking unilateral initiatives outside the framework of joint operations with the FARDC (Congolese army),” the report states.

The UN experts, who authored the report, were appointed in February and their investigations ended in April. The report states that Uganda has increased its troops in the DRC to 6,000 personnel from the 2,000 soldiers, who were first deployed there by 2024. Uganda and DRC agreed on the deployment of UPDF soldiers under Operation Shujaa to hunt down Allied Democratic Forces rebels hiding in the eastern DRC in November 2021. However, the UN experts claim that the UPDF has continued to deploy troops beyond the agreed on zones and without seeking approval from the DRC government.

“Uganda’s unilateral deployment of UPDF troops in Mahagi and Djugu territories in Ituri exacerbated tensions and risked stoking inter-communal violence. Sanctioned individuals Thomas Lubanga and Innocent Kaina, each created a politico-military movement with the declared objective of opposing the Government of the DRC. Both individuals remained based in Kampala, where their sustained presence and activities benefited from endorsement by Ugandan authorities,” the report stated.







Mr Lubanga, who was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail by the International Criminal Court for recruiting child soldiers, said yesterday in a press conference in Kampala City that the allegations were baseless. “The report claims that president Thomas Lubanga's activities in Kampala "are supported" and "have benefited from the approval of the Ugandan authorities." This statement could not be further from the truth,” Mr Lubanga said. He said the objectives of his movement and those of M23 rebels are the same, but he complained that his group and many others were being isolated from the negotiations to bring peace in the DRC. “It is time for all political and social forces to be involved and mobilised to address and resolve the multiple facets of this crisis.

With this in mind, the joint CENCOECC initiative, as well as that of the African Union, must be taken into account, as they have the merit of having brought together all stakeholders in the situation in the DRC, both within and outside the country, and whether Congolese or not,” Mr Lubanga said. “We welcome and support the positions of the AFC/M23, as well as those of the Opposition and the Social Forces. The salvation of the Democratic Republic of Congo lies in the end of Mr Félix Antoine Tshisekedi's regime,” he said. The UN experts indicated that the increased UPDF deployments haven’t shown operational gains against the ADF rebels in eastern DRC. Uganda was also accused by the UN experts of allowing gold illegally exploited in the DRC to be smuggled into its territory and then sold abroad.

“This illicit trade qualifies as trade-based money laundering, enabling cross-border cashless value transfers outside formal financial channels, making transfers difficult to detect. For example, Ituri-based Bassa Ndroza, the main trader of gold extracted in Djugu and Mahagi territories, was the main importer of rice and palm oil from Uganda,” the report says. The experts continued: “Gold extracted in Djugu and Mahagi territories was transported to Kampala through the Aru and Mahagi crossings, and the Butembo-Kasindi route. Gold was purchased, among others, by Uganda-based gold buyers operating gold comptoirs in the border town of Arua. Influx of gold smuggled from Ituri to Kampala significantly inflated Uganda’s gold refining and export figures. The Group notes that a large part of the gold refined and exported in Uganda was thus ineligible for trade.” Gen Muhoozi’s several posts supporting one Congolese community against the other in the DRC on X, a social media platform, were also pointed out as inflammatory, with the UN experts saying it risks escalating ethnic tensions.









“UPDF deployment in Djugu, coupled with the inflammatory public statements by Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba defending the Hema community and threatening CODECO, risked to further escalate inter-communal tensions. These concerns were rooted in UPDF’s previous intervention in Ituri in the early 2000s, which involved deadly attacks on Lendu villages alongside Hema militia, exacerbating the ethnic conflict,” the report states. Uganda’s Ambassador to the UN, Mr Adonia Ayebare, said on his social media account that the contents about Uganda’s involvement in the DRC are false. “The recent report of the UN Group of experts on DRC yet to be made public contains falsehoods about Uganda’s involvement in DRC,” Mr Ayebare said. He added that the report also misrepresents the purpose of the UPDF mission at Lubero in North Kivu.

“Government of Uganda will issue a detailed response once the report is made public,” Mr Ayebare said. He added that in the report there is misrepresentation of statements attributed to Gen Muhoozi. On July 9, Gen Muhoozi, who has often expressed support for Rwandan troops in the DRC and UPDF operations in eastern DRC posted on his X platform condemning the UN experts report. “While the UN so called Group of Experts writes biased reports against us. We [UPDF] continue to save the lives of human beings in our region,” Gen Muhoozi said.

In the UN experts’ report, Rwanda is accused of supporting M23 rebels and fighting alongside them in the DRC against the Congolese army, UN forces and SADC troops. “On 22 January, RDF occupied the strategically important Bulenga peninsula, from which it launched attacks against FARDC, the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), and MONUSCO positions in Sake and Mubambiro, tasked with defending Goma. The arrival of RDF troops in Sake and Mubambiro triggered the withdrawal of most FARDC and Wazalendo posted there, while FARDC Special Forces, MONUSCO and SAMIDRC initially resisted,” the report stated.



According to the report, the role of the Rwanda forces led to the capture of provincial capitals of Goma City and Bukavu City in eastern DRC early this year.

“RDF support played a critical role in AFC/M23’s territorial expansion and occupation of new territories. Its use of advanced military equipment, including jamming systems, short-range air defence systems and armed drones constitutes a violation of the sanctions regime. RDF presence increased during key offensives, such as the takeover of Goma, and was sustained across AFC/M23 controlled territories,” the report states.

It adds: “RDF forces were actively involved in combat, in cordon-and-search operations to suppress remaining resistance, and provided security to AFC/M23 leadership. AFC/M23 control over large parts of North and South Kivu secured Rwanda’s access to mineral-rich territories and fertile land, and increased Rwanda’s influence in the DRC.”

The experts recommended that Rwanda stop its support to M23 rebels and also withdraw its Rwanda troops from the DRC. They asked UN members to temporarily suspend exports of military equipment to Rwanda and halt cooperation in military training taking place at RDF training centres. The experts want states to “ensure that upstream and downstream actors along the mineral supply chain enforce their own enhanced due diligence when sourcing tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold from the Great Lakes Region, in alignment with recognised industry standards.” Commenting about the report while talking to journalists in Kigali, Rwanda on July 4, Mr Kagame said the experts’ reports blame the wrong persons. “You have heard of something called Group of Experts, who tell the stories of what is happening on the ground. …The expertise they provide, the reports they write actually don’t have to do with the situation itself.

These reports were written long time ago. Long ago when they were being given a mission, they just come to make sure that everything conforms to that of origin,” President Kagame said. Mr Kagame addded: “That is what you always find, it is all others guilty in situation of different things except the actual perpetrators. You will never find them writing anything comprehensively about FDLR. You will never find them writing anything comprehensively about how government institutions are connected with FDLR in spreading hate ideology, the genocide ideology.” He said Rwanda does not back M23 rebels, adding that the UN should instead castigate the DRC government for allegedly supporting DRC-based FDLR rebels seeking to overthrow his government. Mr Kagame said M23 rebels came from Uganda.

“But you can’t blame us for the start of this conflict because everybody knows where this conflict started from and by who, and it has nothing to do with Rwanda. These M23s, I have said it before, came from Uganda. They did not come from here. Why wasn’t it made Uganda’s problem?” Mr Kagame said.

However, some of the images of soldiers beating up people that were used in the report, with the experts claiming that the incident occurred in Bukavu, eastern DRC, in March, happened in Kampala, Uganda, in September 2018. The experts used screen shots of a video taken in Uganda in September 2018 in which UPDF soldiers beat up people protesting and demanding the release a detained Ugandan Opposition leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

About the report

However, the report claimed that the video of the incident happened in Bukavu on March 27, and was shared by a confidential source. Another image in the report shows a man with severe injuries on the head. The experts claimed that the man had been attacked by M23 combatants in Bukavu, South Kivu in DRC, while he was in his shop. However, the man in the image is Hannington Ssewankambo, alias Sweet Pepsi, a Ugandan, who was beaten by UPDF soldiers in a November 2021 protest.

This report is expected to be presented to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a few weeks. Often many countries depend on these reports to take action against accused persons or governments. Several Uganda and Rwanda officials and companies have been sanctioned by the UN and some of its members based on the findings in the UN reports.



