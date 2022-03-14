Muhoozi makes second ‘private’ trip to Kigali

First Son and Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba was received by Uganda High Commission Staff led by Ms Anne Katusiime, the Charge d'Affaires a.i and two officials from Rwanda Government; Brig. Gen. Willy Rwagasana, the Head of Republican Guard and Col. Ronald Rwivanga, RDF Spokesperson.PHOTOS/ COURTESY

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

Jinja Bureau Chief

Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The visit also comes a day after a section of youths in Busoga Sub-region petitioned Gen Muhoozi to vie for president in 2026, a week after he tweeted that he was retiring from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces [UPDF] after 28 years. 

The First Son and Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Monday arrived in Rwanda's capital Kigali, making his visit the second trip to the neighboring country in less than two months.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that it's the presidential advisor’s second “private visit” to Rwanda.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.