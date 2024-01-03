Muhoozi seeks answers after Pastor Bugingo survives shooting

As controversial Pentecostal church Pastor Aloysius Bugingo continues to recover from slight wounds, following a shooting attack that claimed his bodyguard’s life, first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Wednesday sought answers from law enforcement after the assault.

An undisclosed number of swiftly escaped gunmen on a motorcycle Tuesday evening killed Richard Muhumuza in a shooting which police say targeted the House of Prayer Ministries leader, who is an outspoken President Museveni and Gen Muhoozi supporter.

Ugandan security officers are seen at the crime scene on January 3, 2023 in the aftermath of a shooting which aimed at Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, killing his bodyguard in Namungona, a Kampala suburb. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The incident was the latest scene of recurrent such assaults amid a paralysis over a belt of unresolved past murders and gang crime in Kampala.

“Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or some other shadowy group? We need answers to these questions,” Gen Muhoozi wrote on X as he unleashed concern over unresolved recent murders, including the 2023 slaying of outspoken vlogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess.

“This (Bugingo incident) is the second attack on our supporters in the last 8 months and no offender has been brought to book yet. The case of the cold-blooded murder of Isma Olaxess is still unresolved,” he observed.

A general view of the area in a Kampala suburb where unknown assailants shot at the vehicle of controversial city Pastor Aloysius Bugingo as he headed to his home in Wakiso District. The shooting was along Bawalakata Road, Namungoona, in Kampala's Rubaga Division. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Police on Wednesday reported that the Wednesday night crime scene in Kampala’s Rubaga Division was tampered as the suspects fled. By midday, no arrests had been announced by Ugandan authorities with the motive of the attack still unclear.

“Once again, we urge the law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate and bring these criminals to justice,” Gen Muhoozi remarked.

‘Bugingo well’

Describing Bugingo as “our strong supporter,” Gen Muhoozi offered information on the pastor’s condition.

“I have spoken to him, and he is well. He got slightly wounded in his left shoulder. We thank God that Bugingo survived this heinous attack,” he said.

The car in which House of Prayer Ministries International Pastor Aloysius Bugingo (Inset) was traveling in at the time of the attack.