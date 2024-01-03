Muhoozi seeks answers after Pastor Bugingo survives shooting
What you need to know:
- The shooting was the latest scene of recurrent similar attacks amid a paralysis over a belt of unresolved past murders and gang crime in Kampala.
As controversial Pentecostal church Pastor Aloysius Bugingo continues to recover from slight wounds, following a shooting attack that claimed his bodyguard’s life, first son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba Wednesday sought answers from law enforcement after the assault.
An undisclosed number of swiftly escaped gunmen on a motorcycle Tuesday evening killed Richard Muhumuza in a shooting which police say targeted the House of Prayer Ministries leader, who is an outspoken President Museveni and Gen Muhoozi supporter.
The incident was the latest scene of recurrent such assaults amid a paralysis over a belt of unresolved past murders and gang crime in Kampala.
“Who are these criminals? Is it ADF or some other shadowy group? We need answers to these questions,” Gen Muhoozi wrote on X as he unleashed concern over unresolved recent murders, including the 2023 slaying of outspoken vlogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess.
“This (Bugingo incident) is the second attack on our supporters in the last 8 months and no offender has been brought to book yet. The case of the cold-blooded murder of Isma Olaxess is still unresolved,” he observed.
Police on Wednesday reported that the Wednesday night crime scene in Kampala’s Rubaga Division was tampered as the suspects fled. By midday, no arrests had been announced by Ugandan authorities with the motive of the attack still unclear.
“Once again, we urge the law enforcement agencies to quickly investigate and bring these criminals to justice,” Gen Muhoozi remarked.
‘Bugingo well’
Describing Bugingo as “our strong supporter,” Gen Muhoozi offered information on the pastor’s condition.
“I have spoken to him, and he is well. He got slightly wounded in his left shoulder. We thank God that Bugingo survived this heinous attack,” he said.
The 2022 annual police crime report showed 301 cases of murder as a result of domestic violence were reported during the year compared to 376 cases in 2021, giving a 19.9% decrease. Out of the total cases recorded by police, only 127 were taken to court.