Muhoozi to Bobi: I have your bodyguard, what will you do?

President Museveni's son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who serves as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), on Thursday evening confirmed holding opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi's chief civilian bodyguard, days after he was reportedly abducted by security operatives attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) in Mukono District.



Gen Muhoozi who is widely seen as the heir apparent, posted on X saying Mr Edward Ssebufu, commonly known as Eddie Mutwe, was being detained in his basement and made to salute the portrait of Mr Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, every day before breakfast.









In a series of posts, including a photo of the half-naked Ssebufu, Gen Muhoozi, known for his controversial comments on social media, said he (Mr Ssebufu) was learning Runyankore, a popular local dialect from the western part of the country.

"Correct Kabobi! What will you do about it? Coward," posted Gen Muhoozi in response to Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared his intentions to challenge his father, for the second time in 2026.

"I haven't started. I still have to castrate him......Next is Kabobi! I have never joked in my life. I don't know why people think my tweets are jokes.......If Kabobi abuses anybody in my family again, he will imperil Eddie even more than he already has," added Gen Muhoozi, who on April 24 celebrated his 51st birthday.





The Leader of Opposition in Parliament (LoP), Mr Joel Ssenyonyi and Mr Kyagulanyi said Sunday evening that Mr Ssebufu was intercepted by people believed to be security operatives attached to the elite Special Forces Command (SFC) and pushed into a Toyota Hiace car, notoriously known as a drone, before he was whisked to an unknown location.

“Comrade Eddie Mutwe has just been violently abducted from Kiwango village in Mukono District by armed men in SFC uniform travelling in a Toyota van ("drone"),” Mr Kyagulanyi said in a post on his X platform.





Police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke told journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, Kampala on Monday, April 28, that he was not briefed about Mr Ssebufu’s disappearance.

“I heard news circulating on social media about his abduction, but no police officer or any security personnel has officially briefed me. I am not in a position to give details regarding his arrest and/or abduction,” Mr Kituuma said.

Mr Ssebufu has been a key target in several security crackdowns on NUP activities, especially during elections and mobilisation campaigns.





The latest incident adds to growing concerns about the targeting of opposition figures and supporters as political mobilisation activities intensify ahead of the 2026 general elections, which many citizens fear will likely be marred by violence.

Enforced disappearances and violent arrest of opposition supporters have happened on multiple occasions before, during, and after the 2021 presidential elections. Many of the disappeared opposition supporters resurfaced during their arraignment in the General Court martial, while others were abandoned on the roads with torture marks.













Mr Kyagulanyi, who recently declared intentions to challenge President Museveni, 80, for the second time in the 2026 General Elections, has had his political mobilisation activities across the country blocked.

Ssebufu’s arrest came hours before security operatives sealed off NUP headquarters “to maintain public order” after the opposition party leadership announced a planned launch of a youth protest vote campaign.

“The Uganda Police Force has come across an announcement regarding the planned launch of the youth protest vote, scheduled for Monday, 28 April 2025, at the National Unity Platform Headquarters. UPF hereby notifies the organisers and all concerned parties that the proposed launch, along with any associated activities, will not be permitted. All individuals and groups are formally cautioned against participating in or facilitating any engagements related to this launch,” police said in a statement.









Gen Muhoozi’s Thursday posts were made barely a day after UPDF soldiers under the command of a lieutenant stormed a police station in the capital Kampala, detained several policemen, including their commanders, and civilians who had gone to report different cases before beating them up. Many of them were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

