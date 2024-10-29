Muhwezi tips Rukungiri youth on wealth creation to fight unemployment

The Minister for Security who doubles as the Rujumbura County Member of Parliament, Rtd .Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi has urged Uganda’s youth to embrace wealth creation as the primary solution to the increasing unemployment rates instead of sitting and waiting for government jobs that are not available.

Addressing youth during the one day workshop at Rukungiri inn hotel in Eastern division Rukungiri municipality on October 29, Minister Muhwezi said the limited number of government jobs cannot address the unemployment challenge in the country, as most of them do think.

"The Government jobs are few compared to the growing youth population. So I kindly advise you to engage in wealth creation and create your own jobs,” Muhwezi said.

The minister added; ‘’There are only 470,000 jobs in public service including the army, police and prisons. Striking on your idea that the government must give you a job is not a correct position because how can the government have jobs to employ all these Ugandans?”

He urged youths to study political economy to understand the importance of patriotism over tribal or religious politics, which have caused disasters during previous regimes.

‘’Uganda is progressing due to the right ideology championed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM)’’ Minister Muhwezi noted.

The Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Nsubuga Bewayo Stephen asked the youth to work hard and enhance their lifestyles because poverty is a decision.

‘’Here in Uganda poverty is a choice, the government has come up with different programs aiming at chasing poverty at household levels like PDM, YPL. It is not this point that I want to ask you to embrace them and fight poverty’’. Mr Nsubuga said.

The Rukungiri district chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, urged youth to pursue money economy activities rather than waiting for government jobs.

‘’Don’t waste your time on activities that won’t help you earn a living at all. Activities like gambling, drinking alcohol, and drug abuse kill you time’’ Mr Kyomukama said.

The workshop organizer, Mr Fred Kabwira, said the workshop is part of National Resistance movement government efforts to engage youth in activities that support their livelihoods.

He added participants were equipped with knowledges and skills that help them benefit from government programs, making right connections and how to survive in this competitive world of employment

“All these initiatives are designed to boost local production, reduce crime, and guide the youth in discovering their talents,” Mr Kabwira explained.