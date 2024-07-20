Muhwezi welcomes Rukungiri FDC defectors, urges support for govt programs

Uganda's Security Minister, Rtd. Maj. Gen. Jim K Muhwezi, has urged the Rukungiri district Muslim community to support government programs aimed at fighting poverty.

Speaking at a function where over 1000 FDC supporters defected to the NRM party, Minister Muhwezi emphasised the government's commitment to socio-economic development.

"Our aim is to transform the economy and enhance livelihoods through far-reaching changes," Minister Muhwezi said.

"We have introduced programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) to move 3.5 million households from subsistence to the money economy."

He encouraged the converts to take advantage of the PDM, which provides Shs100M to each parish to fight poverty. "This money is yours to chase poverty from your families and communities," he added.

Minister Muhwezi welcomed the converts, saying, "NRM government welcomes everybody, and we shall reward you with one heart." He assured them that everyone in NRM carries the same share and urged them to support government programs and fight poverty.

The Rukungiri District Deputy Resident Commissioner, Mr Wilberforce Ongom, asked the converts to take advantage of the peace brought by the NRM government and work hard for their wellbeingwellbeing.

The district chairperson, Mr. Geoffrey Kyomukama, emphasised the importance of education, saying, "Please educate your children; the NRM government has introduced UPE and UCE programs to support their education."