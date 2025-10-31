Mukene value addition project to boost livelihoods in Mukono

Stakeholders and partners in the fishing community have urged disadvantaged groups, including women and children, to embrace value addition to Mukene (silver fish) to improve their livelihoods.

This call was made during the launch of the NutriFishPLUS project in Mukono on Friday. The project is a collaborative effort between Makerere University, Kati farms, Nutreal Research Centre, IDRC, and the Austria Center for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR).

The project's objective is to enhance the incomes and livelihoods of fishing communities in Uganda through sustainable improvements in fish processing, market access, and economic strengthening.

Buikwe District Fisheries Officer James Katali noted that Mukene is becoming scarce due to high demand, with a kilo selling for around Shs 15,000, comparable to meat.

"Mukene is now a food for the rich, rich in nutrients and a source of wealth," Katali said, adding that the project aims to bridge the gap in demand for high-quality Mukene.

The project will focus on creating groups of women and children to meet market demand, with Mukene exports currently going to Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and South Sudan.

Prof. Winston Tumps Ireeta, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration at Makerere University, emphasized the importance of Mukene as a source of nutrients and protein, particularly given Uganda's rapidly growing population.

The NutriFishPLUS project will be implemented in three lake regions: Lake Victoria, Lake Albert, and Lake Kyoga. Dr. Jackson Efitre, project coordinator, said the project will benefit fish processors, especially women, children, and youth dealing in Mukene.

"We will provide training in better processing, packaging, branding, and help in getting their product certified by UNBS to access markets," he explained.

The project aims to improve nutrition and incomes for beneficiaries through sustainable fish processing and marketing practices.



