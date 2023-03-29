Mukono businessman arrested over holding tax officials hostage

Police in Mukono District are holding a hotel proprietor for holding four municipal staff hostage as they sought tax defaulters on Tuesday.

Dickson Biryomisho, the proprietor of La Breeze Hotel located at Jinja-Misindye Village in Goma Division reportedly held his hostages for over three hours when they entered his hotel asking for tax payment records.

The captives included Robinah Kayaga, Ben Kiwanuka, Winnie Naluggwa and Annet Nakiyingi

Kiwanuka who is the municipal enforcement officer said the businessman ordered their confinement even after they identified themselves.

“We were wearing our uniforms and having identity cards. There is no way he [Biryomisho] can claim he did not know that we are from municipal council,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Another hostage, Naluggya accused Biryomisho of being hostile and calling them “conmen.”

“He [Biryomwisho] ordered his private security guard only identified as Okello to close the gate and locked us inside for several hours, threatening to shoot anyone who attempted to escape. We alerted our bosses via WhatsApp, and they responded immediately with the help of police to rescue us,” she narrated.

Mukono Deputy Town Clerk Majerani Luboyera told Monitor that their revenue collection department staff are currently in the field to sensitize masses on taxation.

“We’ve arrested him to send a big warning to other businesspeople who block municipal staff from accessing their business premises. We have even got information that he has defaulted on payment of taxes for two years and currently owes council Shs4, 350, 000,” he added.

Authorities indicate that the accused also lacks a valid operational license for his hospitality business.

“Many proprietors of hotels and factories in the area do not want to remit taxes to the municipal coffers claiming to be having their god fathers in government which has affected the tax base of the municipality,” he noted.

The head of the municipality enforcement team James Nsimbi said they’ve opened cases of obstruction of government officials on duty, unlawful detention of people and defaulting of taxes against Biryomisho.

On his part Biryomwisho, pleaded to the municipal authorities to pardon him and guide on how to clear the debt.