Mukono Diocese rejects ministry's choice for school head

Mukono Diocese and the Ministry of Education and Sports are at odds after the former rejected the appointment of a new head teacher for Mukono High School in Mukono Municipality.

In May, the ministry appointed Mr Richard Katongole, the deputy head teacher of Mukono Bishops’ Secondary School, to replace Mr Fredrick Mbaziira Kawumi, who was set to retire in August after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 for public servants.

However, when Mr Katongole informed Rt Rev Enos Kitto Kagodo, the bishop of Mukono Diocese, and the school’s board of governors about his appointment, they swiftly wrote to the Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysestom Muyingo, requesting that Mr Kawumi remain in his position until the end of the third term and hand over to a "suitable replacement."

Minister Muyingo rejected this request in a letter dated September 5, noting that the policy does not permit retaining employees beyond the retirement age.

"Your Lordship, the ministry appreciates your request to retain Mr Kawumi Mbaziira Fred at Mukono High School until the end of the year. However, this is not tenable as it would require approval from various authorities, and the policy does not allow employing officers after the mandatory retirement age of 60. It is advisable that the foundation body identifies a suitable replacement to ensure the school runs smoothly without creating any leadership vacuum," the letter reads in part.

The minister also proposed further discussions between the foundation body and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education to find a suitable replacement for Mr Kawumi.

Following the rejection, Bishop Kagodo held a press conference at Mpumu Archdeaconry headquarters in Ntenjeru-Kisoga Town Council. He emphasised that Mukono Diocese would not accept a head teacher who had not been "fully scrutinised" by them.

"It surprised us when the ministry appointed and posted Mr Katongole to the school before Mr Kawumi’s retirement," the bishop remarked.

He explained that he had written to the minister requesting Mr Kawumi’s retention until the end of the year and was advised to propose alternative candidates for the post.

The bishop added that as founders of the school, the ministry should have consulted them before making the appointment, which had not been done in Mr Katongole's case.

Mr Daniel Luutu, the deputy chairperson of the school’s board of governors, expressed concerns, stating, “By posting Mr Katongole to the school, there is something the ministry is hiding," though he did not elaborate further.

Mr Katongole, when contacted, acknowledged the ongoing dispute but declined to engage in public discussions.

"I don’t do my work in the media. I am not ready to fight with my bosses (the bishop). As a believer, I know that no one can take away from me anything that is meant for me," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kawumi, who has been praised for his five-year tenure as head teacher, expressed his desire to complete the academic year, particularly to oversee the candidates' Uneb examinations.