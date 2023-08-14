Mukono family gets Shs37m for child's heart surgery

The family of 7-year-old Henry Kizito is over joyed after a charity organization offered financial support of Shs 37million towards his open heart surgery.

On Sunday, the family from Bukerere in Mukono Municipality received the donation from Keddi Foundation ahead of heart patient Kizito’s operation.

Kizito is meant to undergo heart surgery at Mulago Heart Institute in Kampala but that treatment was nearly impossible due to financial constraints.

Racheal Kizito, who is the child’s mother, said her son had long been disturbed by the presence of a hole in his heart.

“Things got worse with the fact that there was no money to take care of him and the operation which the doctors recommended,” she told Monitor while shedding tears.

The family says help came their way after NTV Uganda news anchor Andrew Kyamagero contacted Keddi Foundation to support the youngster.

“Doctors had requested for Shs37million fo the heart surgery which we didn’t have but now this is a miracle. We had surrendered the child to God,” she noted adding that the couple “previously lost their eldest son to a similar sickness due to lack of money for treatment.”

Keddi Foundation Chief Executive Officer [CEO] Stephen Keddi said they committed to serving humanity and changing lives.

“We are a non-for-profit organization fighting poverty, diseases and Inequality in Africa. We are so much touched by the child’s condition,” he observed.

Under cancer and heart diseases, Keddi Foundation has set aside $10million to support other vulnerable children and people.

Keddi has since challenged other development partners to join hands and support needy people.

Mutasa Kafero, the President of the organization, applauded Keddi for his wonderful vision of starting a charity organization believed to have changed several lives across the country.