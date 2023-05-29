Mukono farmers want govt to ban extensive use of agrochemicals

Farmers in Greater Mukono have asked government to stop the extensive use of agrochemicals noting that their “yields are being affected leading to loss of local food.”

This was on Monday in Mukono District when Slow food Uganda was launching the "My food my identity” campaign meant to promote traditional foods, sustainable agriculture and cultural diversity.

Local farmer Noel Nanyonja said chemicals are killing bees and organic organisms that are important as she cried out to government to protect its people from this life-threatening attack that has come through activity.

"We are losing our local food that is nutritious. Therefore, there is needed to fight hard to stop the excessive of agro-chemicals. People who use chemicals may think they are making money but they are killing their lives and those of important insects plus living organisms that have sustained us for so long," she said.

Another farmer in Mukono, Sarah Nkali advocated for growing, preserving and consuming traditional food crops.

She asked government to ban the importation of chemicals that have affected local foods and the environment in the country.

"Our traditional food is more than just something to eat but a rallying point for identity and culture in various communities,” she noted.

According to Slow Food Uganda executive director Eddie Mukiibi, there is no need for chemicals on the food because crops/food can survive in harsh conditions as they just need to be given care.

He wants Uganda to follow a path followed by Europe in banning hazardous agrochemicals.

“One of the pillars of Slow Food Uganda is biodiversity protection and food preservation and we do that through earth markets and food communities,” he explained.

He added: "Building local economy means starting by supporting local farmers and buying their local food."

He also added that the local food is connected to our culture, identity and health and the health of our ecosystem.

John Kiwagalo, the head of programs at Slow Food Uganda decried loss of original spices in food due to chemical use.