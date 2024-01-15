Mukono gangs targeting worship places

By

mukono. Residents have decried the worrying trend of gangs breaking into mosques and churches in Mukono District.

Recently, gangs stole cash at St Jude Catholic Church Nakisunga, Masjid Noor Mosque Nakisunga and New Jerusalem Healing Centre, all located in Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District.

The residents have urged the police to take action.

The Head of the Laity at St Jude Catholic Church Nakisunga, Mr Tonny Mukasa Sserujja, said suspected armed gangs broke into in the church and stole a newly-acquired public address system, among other valuables valued at millions of shillings, last Thursday.

“We need a thorough investigation regarding the thugs that are targeting our worship places. These places are sacred and need to be jealously guarded including the property inside and outside the church. We have some idle youth that are always roaming around this church. The Police should help in this matter,” he said on Saturday.

The suspected gang, according to a section of the residents of Nakisunga Sub-county, target cash, sound systems, plastic chairs among many other valuables, that could be within their reach after breaking into the respective premises.

“It is likely that the gang that attacked and stole property at St Jude Catholic Church in Namuyenje Sub-parish, Masjid Noor and at New Jerusalem Healing Centre Church is equipped with tools that help them gain access to the targeted premises easily after damaging the door locks,” Mr Frank Walugembe, one of the residents, said at the weekend.

Mr Alysious Matovu, the chairperson of Namuyenje Village in Nakisunga Sub-county, said churches and mosques are now a big target for the different valuable items. He attributes the theft to the increased number of people coming to work at the different factories that never get known to the village authorities.

Residents also blame theft cases on the unending power blackout in parts of Mukono during the night.

The Speaker for Nakisunga Sub-county, Mr John Mpamga, has, however, urged places of worship to hire security guards at their premises to secure the valuable property.