Mukono in drive to end teenage pregnancies 

Mukono District has embarked on a programme to build entrepreneurial skills of female youths, in a bid to prevent the rampant teenage pregnancies that were further escalated by the closure of educational institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19 which broke out in March last year.

Ms Asia Kamukama, the executive director Maendeleo Foundation, the body spearheading the campaign over the weekend said that they are targeting females between the ages of 16 to 30, who will be equipped social entrepreneurship and IT skills.

“Many young girls have become mothers because they are idle and easily lured into sexual acts. However, helping them to build their entrepreneurship skills has made them entrepreneurs hence creating jobs not only for themselves but others in the communities they live,” Ms Kamukama said.

Without the support system of teachers and school administrators, Ms Kamukama explained, many girls are left vulnerable to teenage pregnancy, early childhood marriage and gender-based violence, among other devastating effects of Covid-19.

Ms Kamukama also noted that the organization has so far reached over 9,000 people since 2020, through the various projects, trainings and programs in partnership with schools, libraries, local and international organizations.

“We help promote business ideas of the trainees that have an impact on the community where they live like taking water nearer to the people

at a small cost,” she said.

Over the weekend, 28 young girls were passed out after completing a six months' social entrepreneurship and IT training, after which they

would be moved to the digital incubator for the next phase, where their business ideas are polished and turned into a social enterprise.

Ms Agnes Kirabo the central region youth Member of Parliament who presided over the function held in Mukono Town, advised the graduands to know what type of customer they are targeting if they are to succeed in their businesses.

“Don’t fear competition or fight your competitors. Whatever you believe in is possible so long as you stay focused,” Ms Kirabo said.

She also implored parents to continue supporting their children until their businesses take off.

According to the Mukono District health report of 2020, 24 per cent of teenage girls in the district with a population of 720,000 people have given birth.

In the neighbouring Buikwe District, at least 2,800 teenage girls have become mothers during the first and second lockdown, according to a recent World Vision report.

The state minister for Gender and Culture, Ms Peace Mutuuzo, recently said that government was planning to launch the “Second Chance campaign” that targets the big number of teenage mothers, who will not proceed with formal education after the Covid-19 induced lockdown is lifted.

"And because of their undeveloped anatomy and body systems, many undergo Caesarean births, and often become destitute thereafter as they have no means to look after their children," Dr Godfrey Kasirye, the medical superintendent of Mukono Hospital said.





