Mukono lands office closed over forgery

Government yesterday temporarily closed Mukono lands office to allow investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit into alleged corruption, issuance of fake land titles and double titling of land.

State minister of Lands Sam Mayanja closed the offices until today and asked the Mukono lands boss, who is also the principal assistant secretary, Ms Doreen Katushabe, to step aside until investigations are complete.

It is not clear when investigations will be complete but the minister said he will allow another person to replace Ms Katushabe for now and serve in acting capacity.

“I have closed the office for the rest of the day to enable the Anti-Corruption team to commence investigations and we will open it the next day,” Mr Mayanja said yesterday.

“Several members of the public have petitioned my office in regard to open corruption and abuse of office by officials of the Mukono Zonal office. Mukono is leading in double titling and creating titles in protected areas,” the minister said.

He added that forgery of land titles had resulted in unnecessary deaths and land conflicts upon discovery that the land is claimed by more than one person.

Mr Mayanja said banks have failed to recover huge sums of money from defaulters who apply for loans over forged land titles.

“Land owners stake titles in the banks as security for loans but when the banks go to verify or to sell off that property, it is again claimed by someone else who has a similar land title. You are discouraging banks from offering loans because of your double titling habit,” he said.

He added that the impunity in the office must be investigated and the mess cleaned up so that the office can serve the public as had been intended.

He also accused Mukono lands officials of turning the office into a land brokerage agency, where no genuine land owners are allowed to transact.

“Only brokers are dealing at the Lands office instead of the people accessing the offices by themselves,” he said.

Mr Mayanja said the officials have been ignoring the Land information system and have been handling files that are not in the system, which he said amounted to abuse of the survey register to create overlapping land interests.