Mukono lands staff arrested over losing client’s title

Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba on Friday ordered the arrest of a staff member of the Mukono Ministry Zonal Office after it was reported that she lost a client's title.

Ms Hanifah Nantongo, a customer care officer, was detained at Mukono Central Police Station over neglect of duty. The title that belonged to Mr Patrick Peter Kirunda was reportedly handed to Ms Nantongo on April 3, 2023, to remove a mortgage.

"We have seen the highest level of negligence because if somebody handed over a title to our officers, they expect it to be kept well," Minister Nabakooba said during the launch of an online land public portal for Greater Mukono.

The minister noted that all land offices across the country should act as places of safety to enable all clients to keep their records without any alterations.

"Somebody came and gave a testimony of how he handed over his title and it got lost in the hands of my officers. They have to explain to the police how this happened," she added.

VIDEO: Lands minister Judith Nabakooba Friday evening ordered the arrest of a government worker at the Mukono zonal lands office over neglect of duty after the accused lost a client's land title.



Hanifah Nantongo was subsequently taken to Mukono CPS as the minister also… pic.twitter.com/vJRiQDlB40 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 25, 2024

After handing over his original title to the officer, Mr Kirunda was given 21 days to return for his issue to be resolved but he demanded the title for the past year in vain.

"My home is in Namutumba, and I had to pay transport and hotel fees if I am to come to Mukono, which was costly," he told the minister, adding that the same officer had directed him to apply for a special title, which is very expensive.

The minister said to her dismay, the accused person could not give a convincing explanation for the accusations. "Ensure that you have places where you can secure such documents to avoid embarrassments like we have encountered today," Ms Nabakooba said.

In addition, the minister directed Ms Nantongo to foot all the expenses of getting a special title for the complainant.

The online public portal was first unveiled in Wakiso District to ease access to land information remotely. It will work along with the existing land information system.

Ms Nabakooba said the portal has already shown the potential to reduce land conflicts since all land transactions are tracked in the comfort of your home or office.