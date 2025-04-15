Mukono leaders decry increasing gang rapes targeting factory workers

A section of leaders in Mukono District have decried the increasing cases of gang rape reportedly targeting female factory workers in the area.

The LCI Chairperson of Namawojjolo East village, Namawojjolo Parish, Mr Noah Katuka said he has received several reports of sexual assault by violent gangs in his area and called for urgent redress.

“At least 15 women have been sexually assaulted in just one month in my area, with some of them hospitalized. We need urgent security action to be taken,” Mr Katuka said during in a Tuesday meeting at the Resident District Commissioner’s Gardens attended by residents, police and some Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officials.

According to Mr Katuka, a series of gang rapes targeting female factory workers commuting to and from Mbalala Industrial Park has raised concern in Namawojjolo. The victims, many of whom work long shifts at the industrial park, are reportedly waylaid or trailed along isolated routes on their way to and from work.

According to Ms Betty Nabatanzi, one of the residents, the attacks usually happen early morning or late evening hours when the roads have few travellers.

"Several women have fallen victim to these criminals while traveling between Namawojjolo and Mbalala. We’ve raised the issue with local leaders but nothing has been done to stop it. Last month, one woman was raped and her genitals were horrifically damaged," Ms Nabatanzi told the meeting.





Victims speak out



Several community members who spoke at the RDC’s Garden’s meeting said they were frustrated and horrified.

Another resident, Ms Beatrice Miyamba, revealed that some of the assailants disguise themselves as women; wearing skirts and dresses to trick their victims.

“I urge the factory management to reconsider working hours to help mitigate the risk for workers,” she said.

Narrating her ordeal, one of the survivors who spoke on condition of anonymity said: "I was walking home after a long shift when I was attacked. There were so many of them, and I couldn’t fight them off. It was a terrifying experience. I was lucky that some people who by chance happened to use the same route came by in time to rescue me," she said in trebling voice, a sign that she had not recovered from her horrifying experience.

According to Mr Charles Lwanga, the Namawojjolo Parish Chairperson, called for urgent measures to increase security in the area, including the deployment of law enforcement and routine patrols.

“These women work hard to support their families, and now they must live in fear every time they go to or leave work,” he said.

What security says

Mukono Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Hassan Kasibante said he had also received several reports and that the security operatives were working around the clock to address the issue.

The district police commander, Mr Benard Mugerwa said some suspects are already in their custody but promised to intensify their operation in a bid to contain the crime.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of all workers,” he said.

While increased security is crucial, local residents and workers also believe that addressing the working hours could help mitigate some of the risks. Many women are forced to travel during late or wee hours of the morning yet the roads in the area are poorly lit and sometimes deserted, making them easy targets for criminals. “It is essential for factory management and local authorities to work together to create safer working conditions,” one of the female factory workers said.

In their latest annual crime report, police said a total of 14,425 sex-related cases representing 6.6 per cent of the overall registered crimes countrywide were reported to them in 2024 compared to 14,846 cases reported in 2023 giving a 2.8 per cent decrease.

