Mukono leaders decry sexual harassment against women with disabilities

Mukono municipal leaders have raised concern over rising cases of sexual harassment against women and girls with disabilities mostly at night and in isolated areas.

Ms Sarah Nafuka, a councillor representing female PWDs at the municipality asked men to stop sexually harassing disabled women such that they can also enjoy their rights as any other Ugandan citizen.

"It is only at night that they realise that you are beautiful and they start telling you how much they love you but after impregnating you, they abandon you. I am warning you men to stop acting like animals, when you decide to go for a disabled woman then take full responsibility," she said during a get-together event for PWDs at the district headquarters on Saturday.

Mr Ramazan Lubobwa also a councillor representing male PDWs asked men to stop impregnating female PDWs and deny responsibilities.

"I got several cases of reputable men impregnating disabled women and denying them care. When you are sleeping with her you don't think of her disability, but it's after getting satisfied that you realise she is a PDW and decide to dump her. We are going to work with other authorities to bring such men to book," he said.

Pastor Kibuuka Kityo of Love Church Mukono who organised the event warned against discrimination against PWDs in all sectors including education and health.