Mukono leaders ordered to register all residents amid rising crime

Security authorities in Mukono District have directed all village chairpersons to urgently register residents in their communities as part of intensified efforts to combat a surge in violent crime.

The directive was issued on Thursday April 10, 2025, by Maj Gen Stephen Mugerwa, the Commander of the UPDF First Infantry Division, during a security meeting with local leaders, civil servants, religious leaders, and politicians.

The move follows a series of night-time attacks that have left residents fearful, including the recent fatal hacking of a Seeta High School teacher and ongoing assaults on female factory workers in Namawojjolo Village.

“There is a need for proper documentation of village populations to identify criminal elements hiding within communities,” said Maj Gen Mugerwa.

He emphasised that the registration exercise would help track unfamiliar individuals and prevent infiltration by wrongdoers.

“We are committed to protecting citizens and will act firmly against those who disrupt public order,” he added.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hassan Kasibante raised alarm over reports that some of the criminals are masquerading as security personnel and may be receiving support from corrupt officers within the system. He warned that ongoing operations would not spare collaborators aiding criminal activity.

Village chairpersons from high-risk areas—including Nabuti Cell, Namawojjolo, and Bajjo—called for increased support from both police and the army. They reported frequent attacks on residents, particularly those returning home late at night, and requested more patrols to enhance security.

However, some leaders criticized the conduct of security forces, accusing them of arresting suspects without involving community leadership. They argued that such actions erode trust and undermine local governance structures.

Former district chairperson, Mr Francis Lukooya Mukoome, condemned what he described as rampant corruption in security operations, especially in lakeshore areas. He warned that unless transparency and accountability improve, the district could face escalating insecurity.

Mukono District Police Commander Bernard Mugerwa confirmed that operations targeting criminal gangs are ongoing, with several suspects already apprehended. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.



