Mukono locals build another bridge over R. Ssezibwa

Residents of Kasawo and Ntunda sub-counties in Mukono District have constructed another makeshift bridge over River Ssezibwa to cross to Kayunga.

“Although the bridge is narrow, I can transport some of my produce on motorcycles over the river,” Mr George Kalyango, a farmer, said.

The original bridge, which had been constructed by the Ministry of Works and Transport was washed away by torrential rains in 2019, forcing resident to construct two makeshift bridges that were also swept away by floods.

The Munkoko Village chairperson, Mr Godfrey Nsiiro, said residents use canoes to cross, which is risky and cannot use the means to transport bulky merchandise.

“When the second makeshift bridge was also washed away, travellers started suffering as they had to pay Shs2,000 per an individual or Shs4,000 for those with a motorcycle,” Mr Nsiiro told Daily Monitor last week.

He added: “We had to mobilise residents in the two sub-counties to replace the makeshift bridge.”





Cost

Mr Nsiiro said they spent about Shs800,000 to construct the bridge.

He said since the main bridge collapsed, at least eight people have drowned in the river.

The Kasawo Sub-county chairperson, Mr Rajab Ssentongo, said they have on several occasions appealed to Mukono leaders and Transport and Works Minister Gen Katumba Wamala came to their rescue but in vain.

“The makeshift bridge is very narrow and weak, it is only used by pedestrians and motorcyclists. It is still a challenge to have large volumes of merchandise cross the river,” Mr Ssentongo said.

Mr Vincent Ssentongo, who is in charge of the bridge, said they encourage travellers to contribute towards its maintenance.

According to Mr Nsiiro, wooden poles support the bridge and easily decay, so they have to be replaced.

Mr Ssentongo said farmers incur losses due to poor road infrastructure. Those who use vehicles have to pass via Bukolooto Trading Centre from where they connect to other destinations.

Mr James Nkata, the chief administrative officer, said they do not have the capacity to carry out such a big project.

“We continue to appeal to Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to come to our rescue because we cannot fix that bridge,” Mr Nkata said.

However, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra spokesperson, said the bridge is not under their mandate.