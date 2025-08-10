Mukono man who married seven wives at once adds an eighth

The Mukono traditional healer who in September 2023 shocked residents when he married seven wives at once is today, August 10, heading to Nkokonjeru Town in Buikwe District to marry his eighth wife.

Mr Ssalongo Habib Ssezinga, popularly known by his nickname “Nsikonnene,” 37, is accompanied by his seven wives to the pompous ceremony. On Sunday morning, Nsikonnene, escorted by 30 boda bodas and 10 cars, commenced the journey to Nkokonjeru from his home in Namasengere Village, Kyampisi Sub-county.

Travelling in two separate vehicles, Nsikonnene’s ecstatic wives waved to curious crowds that lined the road from Namasengere Village to Mukono Town.

Mr Nsikonnene travelled in a separate car, and he too waved to the crowds, which chanted words in praise of him for being a “real man.” “Nsikonnene, you are a real man. All of us men should emulate you,” one man shouted in Kalagi Town as he waved to the man whose acts have brought fame to his village.

In Kalagi Town, boda bodas that formed part of the convoy stopped to refuel their motorcycles before continuing the journey.

On Sunday morning, Mr Nsikonnene bought gifts for the ceremony — such as a motorcycle, furniture, and other items — in Kalagi Town as a big crowd gathered to see the now-famous man.

“When I married the seven wives, I made it clear that that was just the beginning and that I would marry more. This eighth one is not my last wife,” Mr Nsikonnene told this reporter on phone.

Mr Nsikonnene last year sired seven children from his seven wives — four boys and three girls.

Two of Nsikonnene’s wives, surprisingly, said they were happy that their husband was marrying another “sister.”

“We are escorting our husband to marry our sister,” one of Nsikonnene’s wives happily said. All seven wives stay in one house, and two of them are biological sisters.

Mr Dan Jolooba, who is among Nsikonnene’s entourage, said the traditional healer bought gifts worth over Shs 50 million for the parents of his new bride.



