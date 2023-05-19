Mukono Muslims impeach District Khadi 

A section of Muslim leaders in Mukono District have sacked the District Khadi, Sheikh Shazir Lumala accusing him of abuse of office.

Led by Hajji Badru Kitaka Kavulu, the disgruntled Muslim faithful say that the Mukono Muslim District executive that sat on April 6 and 11 this year resolved that Sheikh Lumala be impeached on grounds of mismanaging funds, usurping of powers of lower offices, and firing elected people from office among others.

Mr Kavulu said that in his capacity as acting chairperson of the Mukono Muslim District, he summoned Sheikh Lumala to file his defence on April 10, but the latter dodged the meeting which prompted members of the district executive committee to pass a vote of no confidence in his leadership on April 11.

“The council resolved and passed a vote of no confidence in Sheikh Shazir Lumala as the district Khadi based on Article 22 sub-section 2 and 5 of the newly amended constitution of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC). It was agreed that Sheikh Abbas Ssenkumba serves as the interim district Khadi pending a decision from the headquarters,” he told journalists on Thursday.

Mr Kavulu said they also have requested the UMSC Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections for the new district chairperson following the resignation of the chairperson-elect Hajj Harunah Ssemakula which created a vacuum in the district leadership.

Hajj Kavulu reading the impeachment document before journalists at Deirah Hotel, Mukono on May 18, 2023

Mr Ramthan Tambula, the secretary of Mukono Muslim District, said: “We’re tired of Lumala’s autocratic, corrupt, chauvinistic tendencies coupled with bribery, fraud, and lack of self-respect, accountability and transparency. He has caused disunity among believers, something we could not tolerate any more.”

But Sheikh Lumala scoffed at those challenging his leadership, saying they don’t have the powers to impeach him.