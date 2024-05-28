Mukono NUP leaders demand police to allow Wednesday rally

Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) leaders in Mukono District have asked police and other security agencies to allow their planned Wednesday party activities in the area- like it was in the districts of Kamuli and Pallisa last week.

During a press conference at the party offices at Kavule-Nabuti, Mukono Municipality, NUP leaders expressed their readiness to receive party president Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and his entourage tomorrow.

Kyagulanyi had been expected in the district on Tuesday but the gathering was deferred following a Monday meeting between NUP and security forces.

On Wednesday, Kyagulanyi is due to enter Mukono from Nakasajja along Gayaza-Kalagi Road, and traverse the entire district holding mini-rallies before addressing a mega rally at Mukono Taxi Park in Mukono Central Division.

On Monday, Mukono NUP registrar Richard Lugoolobi Kasirivu and Goma Division Chairperson Herbert Humphrey Kyasa urged party supporters to abide by police guidelines and avoid engaging in unnecessary scuffles with security forces.

“We urge police to remain a professional body that is not partisan because we’ve seen other political parties carrying out their national tours without any interruption, but ours have always been frustrated by police in the disguise of keeping public order,” Lugoolobi emphasized.

Mukono Municipality legislator Betty Bakireke Nambooze noted that as NUP leaders in her constituency have followed all guidelines stipulated in the Ugandan law to ensure their rally is a success.

“We’re all aware that our first rallies in Kamuli and Pallisa were disrupted by police…Mukono is going to be the first successful rally. We reassure those in ruling NRM who are dreaming of recapturing Buganda region that it is still a no-go area for them,” she said.

Mukono District Woman Member of Parliament Hannifah Nabukeera also said that their role as politicians in organising rallies is to notify police and other security agencies which they have always done.