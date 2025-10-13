Mukono pupils study in roofless classrooms

Pupils of Ndese Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakifuma County, Mukono District have been studying in classrooms without roofs since last year. The school management said it lacks the funds to repair the classrooms, whose roofs were blown off during a storm last year.

Mr Archer Samuel Kadhume, the head teacher, said whenever it rains the pupils have to relocate to another classroom or staff room until it stops.

‘‘The school faces a big challenge of inadequate classrooms after the heavy rain and storm destroyed two classrooms last year,’’ he said during an interview at the weekend.

He added: “Since November last year, I have made frequent visits to the district headquarters seeking support, but they always told me that they will consider our school in the next financial year.”

Haruna Musoke, a Primary Seven pupil, explained the hardships they go through while studying in a roofless classroom.

“Our studies are always interrupted during the rainy seasons. Lessons are sometimes postponed when it threatens to rain. Learning cannot go on when it rains heavily because we fear that the whole building may collapse.”

A general view of damaged classrooms at Ndese Church of Uganda Primary School in Nakifuma County,

Mukono District, as in on October 10, 2025. PHOTO/JESSICA SABANO

Alice Namakula, another pupil, said: “The sunshine also affects some of us, and we keep on moving to where there is a shade to continue with lesson.”

“We urge the government to support us so that we enjoy our studies just like other pupils in other schools. Nothing can stop us from performing well when we study in a good environment,” she added.

Mr Andrew Mukasa, who lives near the school, said: “The longer they take to renovate the classroom, the weaker it gets, putting children’s lives at risk. I wonder why the district and government cannot rescue our school.”

The vice chairperson of the school management committee, Ms Rose Kyeyune, said all classroom structures are in a sorry state and need urgent attention. The Mukono District Education Officer, Mr Rashid Kikomeko, said they are aware of the poor state of the school and efforts are underway to support it. ‘‘We do not have funds at the moment,’’ Kikomeko said.

About the school

Ndese Church of Uganda Primary School, built in 1942, faces serious challenges.

Last year, all 82 pupils who sat for the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) failed to score a first grade because of problems such as poor infrastructure and a shortage of learning materials.

The school has more than 300 pupils who study in only two classroom blocks. The main block is the one which was recently damaged. There is also a small separate structure that serves as the head teacher’s office.