Mukono receives 7000 Covid-19 vaccine doses after registering new case

Mukono District has been given additional 7000 doses of Johnson and Johnson after registering new Covid-19 cases.

Dr Stephen Mulindwa, the DHO said one case has been detected and the patient is being isolated at Mukono Hospital.

"We are managing the situation and we have hope that the patient will be well. The ministry has already distributed vaccines to the district to get all those who missed out on the vaccination to receive the jab as soon as possible,” he said

Dr Mulindwa said they are targeting various categories of people including those who have never received the vaccine, those making 12 years of age, those that had no intention of getting vaccinated and have realized that there is a need, those who received one dose, even who got two doses but need the booster doses.

"We have also implemented outreaches and health workers are going to villages to take services closer to the people, including those in island areas," he said.

According to the district data, 375,180 have received the first dose, 287,773 have got the second dose, 675 received J&J and 13,937 received the booster dose.

Mr Umar Ssebuyungo the village health team member in Mukono central division said they have been given tents with Johnson and Johnson symbols to help the community easily identify what is taking place.

The Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Ms Fatuma Ndisaba, said people had relaxed from taking the vaccines thinking the virus had gone and were only minding about Ebola virus disease.

Kisoro District has registered 21 cases of Covid-19 recently.