Mukono residents block KCCA garbage trucks at Katikolo

Residents of Mukono have taken a stand against the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) by blocking garbage trucks from dumping waste in their area. The trucks, which had arrived at the Katikolo dumping site, were forced to return to the city with their cargo.

"We shall not allow these trucks to dump their waste here," declared area councillor John Ssebunya. "The site is already struggling with the current waste, and adding more from Kampala is not feasible."

Mr Ssebunya explained that the seven-acre site in Katikolo village, Mukono Municipality, is insufficient to handle additional garbage.

"We are unable to manage the site as it is. We need a long-term solution before accepting more waste."

Local leaders and residents used desks and chairs to block the entrance to the dumping site, preventing the trucks from entering. Environment officer George Masengere said they are working to improve the Katikolo dumping site by digging holes and creating a containment system to manage only Mukono's garbage.

"We don't need more waste from Kampala," Masengere emphasized. "The site's proximity to Lake Nalubaale has raised environmental and health concerns among residents, and we cannot risk contaminating the well water, which is the only source of water in the area."

The move comes after KCCA faced challenges finding a new dumping site following the recent Kiteezi incident in Kampala.