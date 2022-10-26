Mukono school fire: Leaders demand report, parents taken for DNA tests

Parents to the 11 pupils who perished in a dormitory fire at Salama School for the Blind have been taken for DNA tests in order to be handed the bodies for burial.

The cause of the Monday midnight fire that gutted the girls’ dormitory has not been established yet, according to police.

Mr Francis Kinubi, the school head said he called all parents to turn up and have their samples taken in order to start the identification process. The deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

“After DNA, bodies will be delivered here and we will have a service to send off our pupils," Mr Kinubi said.

He also said there are four children still admitted at both Mulago and Kirudu hospitals but one Annet Namawejje is still on oxygen.

Mr Kinubi also expressed worry that Princess Anne who is in Uganda with other senior members of the Britain royal family, may not visit the school as earlier planned, given the Tuesday tragedy.

"The organising committee came here yesterday evening and I tried to ask them about the Royal visit progress but they did not get back to me," he said.

Ms Hanna Namusosa, a teacher at the school, said they have decided to keep the children in the entertainment room to help them ‘forget’ the tragedy.

The beds that were gutted by fire. PHOTO | FRED MUZAALE

Meanwhile, local leaders in Mukono District have tasked security agencies to speed up the investigation process and give them a report on the unfortunate incident.

Investigations by the police have not yet established the cause of the inferno but local leaders and school authorities claim it could have been work of “terrorists” since the school was going to host a high profile visitor (Princess Anne) this Friday.

Mr Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, the Mukono District chairperson had hinted on a land wrangle as a possible cause of the attack.

The school has an enrollment of 75 learners.

"We want security this time round to give us a report on this fire. It is time to show their worth that they are up to the task under their mandate," Mr Fred Kayondo, the Mukono South MP, said.

The supreme mufti, Sheikh Shaban Galabuzi, also visited the school to console the bereaved families and staff.

He wondered who could have carried out the attack on innocent blind children.

"How can a person who has sight burn blind children," he wondered.