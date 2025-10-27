Mukono South MP candidate remanded over alleged Shs38m job scam

The Grade One Magistrate’s Court in Mukono has remanded Mukono South parliamentary candidate and outgoing Nakisunga Sub-county Chairperson, Mr Mubarak Ssekikubo, to Kauga Prison on charges of obtaining money by false pretence and conspiracy to defraud.

Court records indicate that between January and June 2025, Mr Ssekikubo, together with Mr Ronald Mugerwa Saaku, the probation and welfare officer at Lugazi Municipality, Dr Wataba Saadi, the Lugazi Municipal Medical Officer, and others still at large, allegedly conspired to defraud Dr George William Mukisa of Shs38 million.

The group reportedly promised to use their influence to secure Dr Mukisa a job as a medical officer in Mukono District.

Mr Ssekikubo, who was arrested by officials from the State House Anti-Corruption Unit immediately after his nomination outside the Mukono District Electoral Commission offices last Wednesday, appeared before His Worship Gerald Emwogu on Monday, October 27.

Through his lawyer, Mr Lawerence Tumuhairwe, Ssekikubo applied for bail, citing his ill health and his standing in the community. However, State Attorney Ms Josephine Nanyonga objected to the request, arguing that investigations were still ongoing and that the accused should be remanded.

Mr Ssekikubo pleaded not guilty to the charges. The magistrate, however, declined to grant bail, noting that the court was constrained by time. The bail application will instead be heard on November 4, 2025.

He was subsequently remanded to Kauga Prison until November 4, where he will join his co-accused, Mr Mugerwa Saaku, who is already on remand facing similar charges.

The arrests are part of a wider State House Anti-Corruption Unit investigation into a recruitment scandal that has rocked Mukono District.

In July, the unit arrested Mukono District Speaker Betty Nakasi Hope and District Service Commission Chairperson Dr Eng. Godfrey Kisuule Kibuuka in connection with the same job-for-sale racket.