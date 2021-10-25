Mukono students orphaned by Covid petition govt

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Stranded Mukono District students who have been orphaned by Covid-19 since its outbreak in the country in March last year have appealed to government for help.

Ms Faridah Nakigozi, a student at Kyambogo University, said she lost both parents to Covid-19 in July this year and is now stranded because she does not know how she’ll continue and complete her education without tuition.

"I love education and would also like to complete my studies. Unfortunately, I now have no parent to finance my education as I have nowhere to get tuition fees," she said before adding that her parents were business people who operated general merchandise shops in Iganga District in eastern Uganda but the businesses collapsed following their death in July this year.

Sarah Nakirya who also sat her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) says her parents, who formerly owned a boutique in Kampala succumbed to the contagious virus recently and that her family situation was worsened by the virus-induced lockdown announced by government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

She said she had resorted to looking for part time job offers to sustain herself as well as her fund her education.

"My parents could afford anything I needed but now it's all gone and I have to struggle with life," she said.

Mukono district councilor representing Mpatta Sub-county, Mr Emmanuel Mbonye, said several people lost their lives during Covid-19, leaving behind orphans who need support.

He urged institutions, civil society organisations and the government to help out children who would like to meet their dreams.

He said some unfortunate girls have been married off, while others are home suffering without hope of getting even basic needs.

The executive director for Save the Mothers, a nongovernmental organization, Ms Betty Angati, also appealed for help to support the orphans achieve their dreams through education.

"Government and civil society organizations should come out to help the orphans," she said.

Ms Angati said besides free Education, including Universal Primary Education ( UPE) and Universal Secondary Education ( USE), government should help even those at higher institutions by considering them for scholarships so that they complete their education.

However, the Ministry of Education and Sports spokesperson, Mr Dennis Mugimba said the only opportunity for such students currently is the students’ loan scheme.

"I don't know any other intervention where government is giving support to students who lost their parents during Covid-19," he said.

So far, 125,758 people have been infected with Covid-19, at least 3,200 of whom have succumbed to the virus since March year when it was confirmed in Uganda.

A total of 96,510 have recovered from the virus with a total of 2,854,082 total vaccine doses administered so far.