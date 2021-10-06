Mukono teachers shun Covid-19 vaccination

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Some teachers in greater Mukono are shunning Covid-19 vaccination, noting that their immunity is not good.

Ms Sandra Nalubega, a teacher in Goma division Mukono Municipality, said she is always sickly and therefore cannot go for the vaccine.

"My body is not healthy enough, so I fear going for the vaccine thinking I may die afterwards," she said.

Besides other health issues, Ms Nalubega said she has diabetes, blood pressure and ulcers.

Mr Richard Katende, another teacher in Kiyindi, Buikwe District, said he will not go for vaccination because some of his friends who have been vaccinated are having general body weaknesses.

"My friends were given all the two doses of the jab but some feel headache and general body weakness," he said.

Mr Katende added that although the friends will become better at one point, this makes him fear at the moment to go for the vaccine since he is not even feeding well after Covid-19 affected their earnings.

Ms Jennifer Nalongo, also a teacher in Mukono District, said she fears going for the vaccine since she is already 60 years old.

"I know some people who have had the vaccine. I am not against it, I just don’t see any reason for me at my age to go for vaccination because one of my relatives went for it and has got some complications," she said.

Ms Nalongo said everyone has the freedom to decide for themselves what is right and what is not. She, however, appealed to the youth to go for the vaccination.

Some teachers said they are ready to lose jobs if the government forces them to get vaccinated. They added that they will resort to farming since some of them have already gotten into other activities due to Covid-19 that led to the closure of schools for two years now.

The Mukono District Health Officer, Dr Stephen Mulindwa, said he does not have the total number of teachers vaccinated in the district at the moment.

The Chairman of the National Organization of Trade Union, Mr Wilson Usher Owere, has encouraged teachers to go for vaccination because it is the only way that will make the government open schools.

"The issue of the immune system, not feeling well is secondary because this is about life and death. I got vaccinated and I have no problem," he said.

Mr Owere advised the teachers to be examples to the rest and stop giving excuses.

During the recent presidential address on Covid-19, Mr Museveni tasked the district heads to ensure that the vaccines do not expire or else they lose their jobs.

Mr Emmanuel Ayinebyoona, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, said they intend to vaccinate 550,000 teachers. He added that those vaccinated with the first dose stand at 296,614 of which 102,418 have received their second jab. However, up to 253,386 teachers are yet to be vaccinated.