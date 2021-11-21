The giant marine vessel, MT Kabaka Mutebi II, which Mukula said measures 188 metres by 23 metres, and weighs more than 4 tonnes, was  reportedly pushed into the waters of Lake Victoria for the first time on October 4. PHOTO/COURTESY

Mukula firm gets sole rights to move oil on Lake Victoria

By  Isaac Mufumba  &  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • A July 31, 2015 agreement signed by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development and Mahathi Infra Uganda Ltd grants exclusive rights to the firm to transport petroleum products on the waters of Lake Victoria for at least 10 years.

Government has been cast in the spotlight for ring-fencing transportation of petroleum products into Uganda via the waters of Lake Victoria.

