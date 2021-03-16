Mukulu,  26 others reject video link trial

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

Kampala- Jamil Mukulu, the alleged rebel leader of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and 26 other suspects yesterday declined to be tried via video link.

They are charged with launching a rebellion and terrorising people in Rwenzori Sub-region before establishing a base in eastern DR Congo.

They are part of the 38 who were supposed to attend trial via video link before three justices of the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

They said they did not consent to the trial by video link technology.

“We did not have the opportunity to obtain your consent to attend court today via video link due to logistics issues. That is why this court is apologising,” Justice Susan Okalany stated.

Other justices were Michael Elubu and Dr Andrew Bashaija.

Court further heard that it was Yakoub Kyessa who was absent because he was doing Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) exams.

One of the suspects, who appeared via video link, Ali Kabambwe, told court that former Lord’s Resistance Army commander Dominic Ongwen’s trial moved fast in The Hague, which is considered to have had high cases of Covid-19 compared to Uganda because he appeared physically.

“ICC has the best machinery but Ongwen who was found guilty did not appear anywhere via video link...,” Kabambwe told court.

However, in response to his worries, prosecution led by Mr Lino Anguzu told court that they had come to just update court on the progress of the previous orders. At the previous hearing, court had ordered the defence lawyers to file the suspects’ applications objecting the trial for alleged torture.

Their lawyer, Mr Geoffrey Tuyamusiima, also told court that it was not easy to get signatures from the suspects while in prison. Court ordered the prison authorities to grant the lawyers access to their clients.

The case was adjourned to April 26.

Charges

The suspects are charged with terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, aiding and abetting terrorism, crimes against humanity, attempted murder and belonging to a terrorist group.

