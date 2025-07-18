Mukwaya’s 35-year journey mending lost love for nature

From identifying tree species to restoring depleted natural forests, Mr Christopher Mukwaya’s 35-year journey as a forester is defined by deep knowledge and passion for nature. Introduced to forestry by his father at age 15, Mukwaya has never worked outside forest ecosystems since his youth. Now a forest officer in Luweero District, Mr Mukwaya manages the Lazarus Natural Forest in Nandere Parish.

On a sunny afternoon in May, he guides us through the 260-acre forest, stopping frequently to point out indigenous trees and explain their origins, ecological roles, and threats. Many are endangered due to widespread encroachment. Deployed in 2019, Mukwaya recalls how his efforts to stop illegal logging made him unpopular with locals. “Timber dealers, farmers, and others who depended on the forest saw me as an enemy.

They questioned why I was blocking access to trees that had always been part of their livelihoods,” he says. Raised in Kawolo Village near Mabira Forest, Mr Mukwaya gained early hands-on experience in tree nursery work and forest patrols. His father, a ranger at Mabira, mentored him until he joined formal forestry training in Masindi in 1995 after completing Senior Four.

Mr Mukwaya’s daily work involves far more than planting trees. “A forester must read the forest—identify tree species, track animal footprints, understand bird calls. The forest speaks if you listen,” he explains as we walk deeper into the cool, shaded trails. At Lazarus Forest, his duties include monitoring wild animals, documenting bird species, and securing the boundaries of over 300 acres of restored land. “When I arrived, the forest was almost gone. Today, it’s regenerating fast.

We’ve reintroduced native tree species, some sourced from as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he says. The highlight of our tour is a towering Mvule tree, estimated to be more than 100 years old, a rare survivor of the decades-long assault by loggers. “I use tree rings and species-specific growth traits to estimate age,” says Mr Mukwaya, who studied taxonomy, the science of naming and classifying organisms. Snakes, he warns, are common but mostly harmless if unprovoked. “Nature lives in harmony—if you respect it, it respects you,” he says. We rest at a forest campsite used by tourists, where Mr Mukwaya opens up about the deeper challenges of forest conservation. “Forests are surrounded by people. Most depend on wood for fuel, construction, or income. Poverty drives encroachment. Even when they know a forest is protected, people still try to sneak in,” he says.

To bridge this gap, Mr Mukwaya advocates for collaborative forest management, a model that allows local communities to benefit sustainably. “Agroforestry is one way. If villages can grow trees for firewood and fruit within their gardens, the pressure on protected forests will reduce,” he says. Lazarus Forest, named after its symbolic ‘resurrection’, was nearly destroyed by 2017 due to unchecked logging and encroachment. Owned by the Catholic Church under Luweero Diocese, it had become a patch of degraded land. In 2018, Fr Emmanuel Katongole, Fr Cornelius Ssempala, and Fr Anthony Zachary Rweza launched a restoration effort, recruiting Mr Mukwaya as the lead forest officer. Today, the forest is a thriving biodiversity zone with more than 75 indigenous tree species. Mr Mukwaya continues to update its inventory, monitor regeneration, and engage nearby communities in conservation education.

Beyond Luweero, Mr Mukwaya has worked in several natural forests across Uganda. His passion remains rooted in restoring the “lost love” between people and nature. “Forests are not enemies of development. They’re our life support. If we care for them, they will take care of us,” he says. Uganda’s forest crisis highlights the urgency of his work. In the 1990s, the country’s forest cover was 4.9 million hectares, about 24 percent of total land area. Today, it’s estimated at 1.9 million hectares, just 10 percent, including both natural forests and plantations. According to the Uganda Water and Environment Atlas, deforestation is driven by agriculture, logging, and settlement. Mr Mukwaya believes reversing this trend requires long-term investment and community ownership.

RESTORATION EFFORTS

Uganda has embarked on an ambitious restoration agenda, aiming to reverse decades of deforestation. After losing ground from roughly 24 percent forest cover in the early 1990s to just around 11–13 percent in recent years, the country is steadily regaining lost green spaces under its National Development Plan III with a target of 24 percent by 2040.



