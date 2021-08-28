Mulago doctors, nurses to share 260 new houses

Dr Baterana told the minister that whereas the Finance ministry is expected to make advance financial releases of 30 per cent, only 14 per cent has been released, which affects the progress of the project

The government has started constructing houses for 150 staff of Mulago National Referral Hospital after the one for 110 health workers was completed last year.

The government said the mega staff housing project, which will cost Shs30.2 billion, is aimed at improving working conditions for health workers to allow for better service delivery.

Mr Peter Ogwang, the State minister for Economic Monitoring, while touring the construction site along with the Mulago hospital executive director, Dr Baterana Byarugaba, commended the hospital and the contractor, Block Technical Services, for the ‘progressive’ ongoing works.

“The project is expected to be completed in the next two years. They started the construction works one week ago. There are 120 units and each unit has a master’s bedroom, second room, sitting room, kitchen room, store and dining room,” he said.

Dr Baterana told the minister that whereas the Finance ministry is expected to make advance financial releases of 30 per cent, only 14 per cent has been released, which affects the progress of the project.

Govt response

Mr Ogwang, on the issue of low disbursement of funds, said he will make sure it is addressed with immediate effect.

“I have started my national tour to check on all government programmes to ensure there is value for money. I have picked up their [Mulago’s] issues as far as this project is concerned and we are going to urgently find solutions, especially on the issue of funding,” Mr Ogwang said.

“Of course, I have found one or two issues here [at the site] and I will share with my technical team, then others will be presented to the President or before Cabinet. But so far so good, I am impressed by the progress of the construction works,” he added.

Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the Mulago hospital deputy executive director, said they have more than 1,400 staff. But the government has only completed the first phase of the staff housing project with 110 units, which was completed last year, and is already accommodating nurses and other health workers.

Mr Ogwang re-echoed government’s commitment to adequately support scientists to achieve effective service delivery.

He warned health workers against corruption and inefficiency, saying the government is ‘sorting’ their needs and there should be no other reason for their underperformance.

Last week, Cabinet resolved to increase the salaries of scientists, including government health workers and science teachers.

This new salary structure will see intern doctors earning Shs2.5m and graduate doctors Shs5m. This is intended to motivate them, thus improving the doctor-patient ratio.

President Museveni has oftentimes emphasised the need to enhance salaries structures of all scientists in the country.