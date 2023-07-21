Mulago lines up 17 surgeons to repair damaged knees, joints

Mulago hospital has said 17 orthopaedic surgeons at the facility have teamed up with foreign experts to operate on people with severe problems in the knee and other joints.

Dr John Sekabira, the acting deputy director of the hospital, yesterday said they would operate on 22 patients at no cost in the ongoing medical camp, which will end on July 21.

Dr Sekabira said even after the camp, their internal surgeons would continue providing the services as they handle the rising number of sportsmen, accident victims and the elderly who need total knee replacement or other repairs of joints.

“This week, we are hosting a total knee replacement camp. It started on Monday and will end on Friday (today). Total knee replacement is a very expensive procedure because it involves implants, each costing around Shs7 million,” he said, adding: “The implants [we are using] were donated by our friends from the United States and patients are receiving this treatment free of charge.”

Total knee replacement is a surgical procedure where special metal and plastic parts (implants) are used to cap the ends of the bones that form the knee joint, along with the kneecap.

Dr Nobert Orwotho, the head of surgical services at the hospital, said knee surgery is part of the specialised services provided at the hospital.

“The knee joint is very important in our body, it helps in locomotion (movement). Here, we have been addressing arthritis, which comes due to wear and tear where the joints get worn out,” Dr Orwotho said.

He added: “That is when we do knee replacement to replenish that worn-out knee. We replace the knee with artificial joint surfaces so that it can function normally.”

The surgeon also said they are doing arthroscopy or pin-hole surgery “which is used to address afflictions into younger knees and sportsmen with injured ligaments where we do repairs.”

Arthroscopy is where a surgeon inserts a narrow tube attached to a fibre-optic video camera through a small incision — about the size of a buttonhole to guide the expert as he or she operates on the patient. Very small incisions (around 1 centimetre) that heal quickly are made on the knee or surface that needs repair.

The other surgeons at the camp are Dr Jerry Cooper from the United States of America, the same person who also coordinated the donation along with Prof Timothy Byakika, a Ugandan working in Kenya.

Dr Alexander Bagirana, the assistant clinical head for the accident and emergency department at Mulago, said total knee replacement may be considered for someone who has severe arthritis or a severe knee injury.

“The majority of cases [of people with knee problems] is caused by degenerative disc disease which comes as you grow older. But these joints also have wear and tear as you grow old. Most of the patients having knee surgery are 60 years and above,” he said.

Dr Orwotho said maintaining a low body weight is also essential to reduce the risk of developing knee problems.

Beneficiaries

Mr Musa Matovu from Proline Football Club is one of the players who have benefited from the medical camp.

“I was playing last season and I tore my ligament. So, I was supposed to go for surgery but I didn’t have money by then. We heard about this medical camp and the club helped me to register. I was operated on this week and I am seeing improvement,” he said.