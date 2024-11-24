Mulago performs four new kidney transplants

A team of medical experts from Uganda and India have successfully performed four new kidney transplants at Mulago Hospital, bringing the total number of beneficiaries from the life-saving medical procedures done in the country, to five. The medical experts are from Mulago Hospital and India’s Yashoda Hospital, which is an essential facility in training Ugandan medical personnel on organ transplant and patient management.

A kidney transplant involves getting a healthy kidney from a donor and placing it into a person whose kidneys no longer function. The new transplants were conducted this week in the newly established organ transplant unit at the national referral hospital, close to 12 months after the country’s first tranplant was conducted at the same facility last December.

“Today is a significant day and a milestone in delivering specialised services. This week, we ran a camp where we successfully transplanted four patients with end-stage renal disease,” Dr Rosemary Byanyima, the hospital director, said at the facility on Friday afternoon.

“This achievement is extraordinary and I want to thank everyone who has enabled us to achieve this. I want to thank Parliament for appropriating funds that helped us equip the facilities. The Ministry of Health has been very supportive regarding policies and guiding us,” she added.

Prof Frank Asiimwe, a kidney transplant surgeon at the facility, said they use different parameters to determine the success of the transplant.

“When our donor wakes up from anaesthesia, that is a success. When our recipient also wakes up from anaesthesia, that is a success. When the kidney we have put in the recipient begins producing urine, that is the next success and once that is sustained, that is also a success,” he explained.

Prof Asiimwe also said they continue getting samples (blood) for laboratory tests to determine that the kidneys are working normally.

“Every day that passes and the kidney has not failed, that is a success. The kidney doesn’t stay in forever -maybe 20 or 30 years, but any day that it is functioning well, that is a success,” he noted.

Transplant Council

This development comes months after the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said they had halted all human organ transplant activities because they don’t have the Shs5 billion for the operationalisation of the Human Organ Transplant Council, the body that is supposed to regulate the activities. She told lawmakers on March 27 that her ministry would spend Shs3.6 billion on training and benchmarking from other nations, whereas Shs1.4 billion would bankroll activities of the Council.

“We have halted all transplant activities because we need a Council in place. Yesterday, as you [lawmakers] were touring the surgical exhibition, you saw the ready facilities. They can’t operate unless we have a Council, and the Council has to be trained because it is virgin land in Uganda,” Dr Aceng said.

Section 13 of the Uganda Human Organ Donation and Transplant Act, 2023 which President Museveni signed into law in March 2023, provides for 15 functions of the Council. These, among others, include regulating, organising, and supervising the national organ, tissue, and cell donation and transplant; regulating designated transplant centres and approved banks; enforcing standards; regulating the allocation of organs; and, overseeing the national waiting list.





Green light given





However, Dr Byanyima explained they were given the green light to perform the transplants. “Before the [Transplant] Council is in place, the Uganda Medical Board is the one which is helping us to do the assessments and the approvals, and we have to follow the ethics and regulations as we do these procedures. We thank the hospital management board, we thank you for guiding us and supporting us,” she said.

“Then our partners from Yashoda Hospital (in India), it is now 10 years and you didn’t give up on us, you provided us with training, guiding us as we designed the transplant unit to meet the standards, and the time you put in to come and work with the team here. We buy the start-up medicine for these patients using the hospital budget,” she said. According to information from the hospital, the effort to conduct organ transplants started in 2014 to improve the management of patients with end-stage kidney disease.

“This involved sending teams to train in Yashoda Hospital, establishing a transplant unit, and acquiring relevant equipment. In the unit, we have two theatres, two intensive care beds and one high-dependency unit bed. As part of this unit, the annexe in another block, there is a high dependency unit for step down of these patients and also dedicated to organ transplant,” Dr Byanyima added.

Selection, scaling up

Dr Peace Bagasha, a kidney specialist at the facility, said they are handling cases that are not very complicated as the capacity grows.

“We are getting persons aged 18 years and above and ideally below 40 and if they are above 40 but below 50, they should be in fairly good condition-stable on dialysis, not having comorbidities such as heart failure or complicated diabetes. We are avoiding those, we shall get to those as we get more confident,” she said.

Dr Byanyima said the first recipient (in December) is doing well and has gone back to school. She said the doctors are still monitoring him. “Even after a transplant, you have to be disciplined and follow instructions of the doctors and the family should support you because initially, you have to be isolated and taken good care of and you need support until you have become independent and productive on your own,” the Mulago hospital Director said.

Dr Byanyima further said through what they have learned over time, they will be able to handle more patients and conditions beyond the kidney. She said this would require more medicines and logistics. “We are taking stock of what is happening and what Yashoda hospital teams are doing during the transplants. The team from Yashoda is offering skills transfer and they told me that our team is gaining skills,” she said.

“Next financial year, we want to target doing 12 (kidney transplants). Then we want to scale up the scope. We want to do at least 12 corneal transplants and four liver transplants. We need more support to do this,” she added.

KIDNEY DISEASE

According to information from the Health Ministry and researchers, around two to seven percent of Ugandans have chronic kidney disease— with some requiring dialysis and eventually a transplant. Many have been going abroad for the transplant which can cost as much as $35,000 (more than Shs129m). It is estimated that the cost at Mulago Hospital could be around Shs50 million. Currently, the transplants are free at Mulago.

There are more than 1,000 patients with end-stage kidney disease on dialysis, according to the Health Ministry. Mulago National Referral Hospital said it handles around 1,082 dialysis patients annually.