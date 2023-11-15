Mulago registers up to 70 road accident victims daily 

Mulago National Referral Hospital receives on average between 50 and 70 road accident victims per day, a senior official at the facility has revealed.

Speaking at the launch of Joe Walker 60 kilometre Walk yesterday, Dr Peninah Kagina, an orthopaedic surgeon at Mulago Hospital, said many of the victims are sent to the facility with “catastrophic complications” which require more time and money to be treated.

“From 2019 to 2020, there were about 35,000 admissions due to road accidents in our regional and national referral hospitals. In 2022, the numbers went up to about 48,000,” she said.

Dr Kagina added that there are only 73 orthopedic surgeons in the country.

“The burden is extremely high and to make matters worse, the number of surgeons is not evenly distributed across the country. The majority of surgeons are in Kampala within Mulago and private facilities, very few are upcountry and the accidents are happening everywhere,” she said.

She added that accident victims spend at least Shs1.6m on treatment.

“Recently, a report which was released by the Parliament Committee on Health gave us an estimate of how much it costs to take care of a seriously injured patient in a government facility. Patients incur costs for things like drugs, medical sundries, and lab tests, [which adds up to] about Shs1.6m before you go for an operation,” Dr Kagina said.

She added: “The operation cost for each of the patients is about Shs10m. Imagine we have numbers that are skyrocketing.”

According to Dr Kagina, the average cost of implants required for accident victims is between $500 (Shs1.9m) to $1,000 (Shs3.7m) just for implants.

“Sometimes if the patient requires a hip replacement as a result of an accident that will cost around $2,700 (Shs10m) which is a lot of money and the majority of the people cannot afford.”

According to the 2022 annual crime and traffic/road safety report, 20,394 road crashes were recorded countrywide.

However, Dr Kagina said they are partnering with Joe Walker to create awareness that the injuries are costly to handle.

About the walk

The Joe Walker 60 kilometre Walk, which is set to take place on November 19, is aimed at creating awareness and triggering actions for road safety in the country.

It is spearheaded by Mr Joseph Beyanya, aka Joe Walker, the head of radio at Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U), in partnership with Jubilee Allianz Insurance company and NMG-U.

The walk will also remember those who have perished in road accidents.

Mr Beyanga said the walk is set to begin at 6am and will start and end at UMA Lugogo.

“The relay walk will be conducted in teams of six participants, with each team member walking a minimum of 10 kilometres before passing the relay button to the next teammate. Each relay team must include at least one member of the opposite gender, fostering camaraderie and partnership,” Mr Beyanga said.

Mr Paul Kavuma, the chief executive officer of Jubilee Allianz Company, said according to police, many lives are lost annually due to road crashes, which he attributed to reckless and careless driving and riding.

“We call upon the lawmakers to first arrest those big people in the offices who violate and break the law by driving on pavements. They should be investigated and arrested,” Mr Kavuma said.