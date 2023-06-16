Mulago spends Shs76m on accident victims daily

Mulago National Referral Hospital says it spends more than Shs76 million on treating accident victims daily.

These costs cater for accident victims’ blood investigations, purchase of medicine, and catering for human resources, according to Dr Gideon Kirugamba, a surgeon at the Mulago Emergency and Accident Ward.

Dr Kirugamba made the remarks during the launch of the 45-kilometre Joe Walker Kampala Walk that aims at advocating for safer roads.

“We spend Shs3.6 million per severely injured patient who does not require surgery. If one has to undergo surgery, it translates to Shs13.6 million. Those moderately injured, require Shs2 million. And for those mildly injured, it is between Shs1.5m and Shs1.8m,” he said.

“The number increased by 2 percent in 2019/2020 [Financial Year] and by 2.5 percent in 2020/2021 and 2021/2022. So in other words, the population is increasing, but the budget is inelastic,” Dr Kirugamba added.

The walk spearheaded by Mr Joseph Beyanga, aka Joe Walker, the head of radio at Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-UG), aims at creating awareness and triggering action for road safety in Kampala City.

Dr Kirugamba says the hospital receives about 20 patients a day, some of whom lack caretakers and the hospital has to foot bills for their needs. This, he said, has become a grave burden.

Of the 20 patients, he said, six are severely injured with half requiring surgery. Seven with moderate injuries and seven with mild injuries. Those vital for surgery are usually three per day and each necessitates Shs13.6 million, an amount that translates to Sh40.8 million per day.

Every mildly injured patient requires Shs2 million, which translates to Shs14 million. The seven mildly injured require Shs1.5m to Shs1.8m per patient.

Dr Kirugamba asked the government to improvise safer means of transport because boda bodas have claimed many lives.

Ms Rosemary Byanyima, the acting executive director of Mulago National Referral Hospital, said during the Christmas period, they record the highest number of accident victims.

“Last Christmas we received 164 casualties from December 24 to January 2,’’ she said.

Mr Michael Edgar Muhumuza, a senior consultant who heads the Neurosurgery Department, decried the heavy workload his department has.

“Now because of trauma, we have failed to handle the rest. From just accidents and emergencies every day, we get not less than 20 patients and half of those need surgery,” he said.

Mr Douglas Kikonyogo, a communications official for Safe Boda, a transport company, said their brand is built on safety. He said Kampala has almost half a million bodas on the roads, but only 30,000 are registered with their company.

About the walk

Tomorrow, Mr Beyanga will lead people in the inaugural 17 Hills For Road Safety walk in Kampala City.

Ms Sarah Nalule, the manager of the Joe Walker drive, said the walk will start at 6am at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Mr Joshua Watwaluma, the brand manager of Daily Monitor publications as well as the East African newspaper, said the walk is timely. “NMG will provide the best coverage for the Joe Walker event,’’ he said.

Walk stretches

The walk will consist of three stretches, including that of 15km, known as the Baby Walk, 32 km (Youth Walk), and 45 km (Mature Walk.

The event starts at 6am and the set-off point will be Sheraton Kampala Hotel, through Kampala City to Mulago, Kamwokya, Ntinda and the first stop anticipated at 9am will be in Bugolobi, Sankara Library.