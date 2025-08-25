Mulenga faces Basajjabalaba in tight race

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party goes to the polls this week to elect new leaders for its Special Interest Groups (SIGs). But all eyes are on the dramatic showdown between two wealthy businessmen, King Ceasor Mulenga and Hassan Basajjabalaba, whose influence and financial muscle have turned the contest into a fierce two-horse race. Delegates were accredited yesterday from across the country in Nakawa ahead of the elections today, which will see leaders chosen for the Women’s League, Youth League, Elders’ League, Workers’ League, and Persons with Disabilities.

These organs are critical in strengthening the party’s grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2026 General Elections. After today’s elections, the elected leaders will participate in electing the CEC leaders, the top organ of the party, on Thursday at the same venue. Mr Basajjabalaba, a renowned businessman, education investor, and owner of Kampala International University (KIU), among other properties, is banking on his established political networks within NRM and his reputation as a long-serving party cadre. Known for his ability to mobilise resources, Basajjabalaba is believed to have already drawn significant support from delegates.

Facing him is Mr Mulenga, another wealthy tycoon and proprietor of King Ceasor University. Mr Mulenga has positioned himself as a philanthropist and educationist with a strong record of community service. His entry into the SIG race has shaken the status quo, with his camp projecting him as a fresh force capable of injecting new energy into the party structures. Insiders note that both men have “slashed heavily” into delegates, using their resources and networks to tilt the balance in their favour. As a result, the battle is said to be neck-and-neck, with camps accusing each other of buying loyalty through hotel meetings and lavish promises.

Some of the delegates this paper spoke to preferred either of the candidates, with the majority indicating that both men are rich, have established businesses, and have since met them. Other delegates indicated that they may have since received some money from the aspirants, and others indicated that they were taken for the trip to Nairobi or Kenya. Women’s League is also another hotly contested seat where the incumbent Lydia Wanyoto, is facing stiff competition from the new kids on the block, including Ms Adrine Kobusigye.

According to the party’s secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, the delegates to the Special Organs (SIG) conferences include all NRM Members of Parliament representing the Youth, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Workers, Older Persons, and Women. They also comprise incumbent members of the NRM National Executive Committees of all the Special Organs, members of District and City Executive Committees of the Special Organs, as well as those serving at municipal and division levels. In addition, NRM councillors representing PWDs, Youth, Workers, and the Elderly at district and city level are eligible, together with sitting NRM District and City Women Councillors, and Chairpersons of the Special Organs at sub-county, division, and town council level.

About the elections

The communication director of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, Mr Emmanuel Dombo, indicated that over 21,000 delegates are expected at Kololo to vote for the special interest groups.



