Mumbere appoints new committee to negotiate his acquittal

Rwenzururu king, Charles Wesley Mumbere has appointed a new committee to spearhead negotiations with the central government over his release and that of other royalists.

Mr Mumbere who is currently battling charges of murder, treason and aggravated robbery, said his old legal committee which was representing him and other kingdom royalists who are still incarcerated at Luzira prison, was weak.

"My legal team is no longer strong like it was when Alaka and Company Advocates were still representing the institution, their bill became unaffordable," he said on Saturday during an interview with the Monitor.

He has since appointed an 11-member committee chaired by Dr Nathaniel Mumbere Walemba, deputised by Mr Costantine Bwambale.

Mr Mumbere said that the committee is charged with the responsibility of ensuring peace, unity, stability and reconciliation in the Rwenzori region.

"In the past, the Rwenzori region with many ethnic tribes was peaceful, but the situation has changed, therefore this team should ensure that we maintain the peace prevailing currently in the region," he said.

"A lot has gone wrong in the kingdom, we need to revive it and I am very cognizant that the team together with other royalists will do tremendous work," he added.

Mumbere was arrested on November 26, 2016, together with his royal guards after security operatives raided his Buhikira palace in Kasese Town. He was later granted bail by the High Court in Jinja but was restricted from travelling to the Rwenzori region.

Asked to comment about the stalled projects in his kingdom since his arrest, King Mumbere said some of the projects which include the Rwenzururu Heritage University, will be revamped to serve their intended purpose after his release.

"We will work together with the government to see that a new Royal palace is constructed after the old one was destroyed in the security raid,” he said.

On homosexuality, King Mumbere said that whoever is suspected to be an agent of homosexuality should not be entrusted with any public office.

"This vice of homosexuality is against our African culture and norms. Whoever is suspected to be an agent should be beaten and denied the chance to serve in any public office," he said.