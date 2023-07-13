Mumbere forms committee to plan homecoming fete

Rwenzururu King, Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere, has appointed a committee of 60 individuals to organise a homecoming ceremony to celebrate his return to the kingdom.

This follows the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision to drop all charges against the king and several of his subjects, citing loss of interest.

The king, along with more than 200 of his subjects, was arrested on November 27, 2016, after the army raided the Buhikira Royal Palace in Kasese District.

They were charged with murder, terrorism, treason, malicious damage to property, attempted murder and aggravated robbery, among others.

Although the kingdom subjects have since been reunited with their families, the Omusinga still resides in Kampala.

The committee is led by Dr Nathaniel Walemba Mumbere, who is deputised by Mr Constantine Bwambale, while Mr Clarence Bwambale Mumbahya is the committee secretary.

Other members include Mr Muhindi Elphazi, the Kasese District chairperson; Mr Maate Magwara, the deputy Resident District Commissioner; Prince Christopher Kibanzanga, the king’s brother; Mr Chance Kahindo, the mayor of Kasese Municipality; and Ms Florence Kabugho, the Kasese District Woman MP, among others.





Committee

In an interview with Daily Monitor on Tuesday, Dr Walemba said the committee includes members from Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kabarole, Bunyangabu, and Kasese to ensure widespread participation in the various activities planned for the event.

He said additional members from Kampala and Mubende districts would be recruited to support the committee’s efforts.

“We want this event to be a unifying experience, rebranding Obusinga bwa-Rwenzururu and contributing to the unity, peace, and development of the Rwenzori region,” Dr Walemba said.

He added that the committee will raise Shs6b to finance the event, with the majority of the funds expected to come from supporters of the kingdom.

To facilitate this, the 60-member committee has established sub-committees responsible for devising strategies to raise the required funds.

While the committee has not yet scheduled the exact date for the king’s return, Dr Walemba said it would be communicated as soon as the committee is adequately prepared.

In a letter addressed to his subjects, which was released on June 26, the Omusinga said: “It is desired that my homecoming should be a memorable event considering the time we have been away from the kingdom and the burden that has been removed from our shoulders.”