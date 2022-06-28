Muni University Vice Chancellor, Prof Christine Dranzoa dead

The Vice Chancellor for Muni University and a fervent advocate of the girl child education, Prof Christine Dranzoa has died.

According to an announcement on the university’s twitter handle, Prof Dranzoa died at 3:30 am Tuesday morning.

“We have just received the sad news of the untimely death of our dear Vice Chancellor, Prof Christine Dranzoa who passed on at 3:30 am this morning. An official communication will be made later in the day. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” the tweet read.

She died at Mulago National Referral Hospital. The cause of death has not yet been revealed. The late professor, who rose from a humble background in a tiny village of Adua, in Moyo district, has been spearheading the University since its inception in 2014.

At the time of her death, Prof Dranzoa, 55, was also serving as the Executive Committee chairperson of Inter University Council of East Africa (IUCEA).

Tributes have been flowing on various social media platforms about the professor who championed the operationalisation of the first Public University in West Nile.

Dr George Bhoka, the Obongi County Member of Parliament said: "We have lost an educationist icon at a time when she has started laying a firm foundation for public university education at Muni University in West Nile. The University and nation will surely miss her leadership services. Her legacy will live for perpetuity."

Moyo District Secretary for Production and Natural Resources, Mr Sam Asusi, said: "I have just received a call from Dr Iddi Franklin Amuli that our sister Prof Christine Dranzoa has gone to be with the Lord. Let us pray for her and the family and our financial and material support is needed so that we can give her a befitting send off. It is an unfortunate moment for us in the Madi sub-region because our pride and glory has gone too soon.”

Former MP for Ayivu Division in Arua City, Mr Benard Ariku, who worked closely with the late Professor in the establishment of the University, said: “It is very disturbing news. I am deeply saddened.”