Muntu campaigns for NUP candidate

By Michael Woniala More by this Author



BUDUDA- Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has asked the people of Bududa District to vote for the incumbent Member of Parliament for Manjiya County, Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Nambeshe is the National Unity Platform (NUP) flag bearer for the MP seat and also the party’s vice president in-charge of eastern Uganda.

He contested under the ruling NRM in 2016 and won the seat but later fell out with his party after vehemently opposing the lifting of the presidential age limit in 2017.

Campaigning in Buwangani Town Council yesterday, Gen Muntu hailed Mr Nambeshe for standing strong to defend what he described as the interests of the people despite intimidation and threats from the ruling NRM party.



“You should vote for people with values and Mr Nambeshe is one of them. He voted No to extension of Mr Museveni rule despite all the intimidation and threats to his life.

He could have been compromised by money, but he stood by his word despite being NRM then,” he said.

Gen Muntu said they went to the bush because they wanted to bring the country back on the right course but President Museveni has deviated from what they stood for.

Advertisement

ANT has fielded no parliamentary candidate in the whole of Bududa District. However, the practice of presidential candidates canvassing votes for flag bearers from other parties or independents is not uncommon during the ongoing electioneering.

For example, National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, while in West Nile asked Koboko Municipality residents to vote for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party parliamentary candidate Charles Ayume.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

