Muntu nominated to run for president, asks Ugandans to retire Museveni

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential flagbearer, Gen Mugisha Muntu, has been nominated by the Electoral Commission to run for president in 2026.

Gen Muntu, who arrived at the EC offices in Lweza, Makindye-Ssabagabo at around 12:30 pm, is one of the aspirants seeking to dislodge President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986 when he shot to power.

The Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon, said on Wednesday that after scrutinising Gen Mugisha's documents, the commission found that he had met all the requirements for presidential nomination.

"After verifying the aspirant's papers, we have certified that he met all the criteria required for nomination...You're now a candidate, Mr Mugisha Muntu," Justice Byabakama said, attracting cheers from Mr Muntu's entourage.

He’s the fifth candidate to be nominated after Mr Museveni of NRM, John Elton Mabirizi of Conservative Party (CP), Mr Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP) and Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Upon arrival at the EC offices, Gen Muntu wondered why the premises were decorated with President Museveni’s posters.

“I will ask them whether we should also bring our posters and pin them here,” he said in a brief interview with the journalists before proceeding to the nomination tent.





According to Gen Muntu, Uganda is stuck in poverty because of poor leadership by the NRM government that has been in power for 40 years.



"A country at 63 should not be operating as if we're at 15. The country is stuck. The biggest challenge with politicians is that there's inconsistency between what we say and what we do. There's no reason Uganda, which is endowed with natural resources be where it currently is. The poverty across the country is due to either the ineptness or sheer irresponsibility of the political class. We are in a mess. The systems are broken down, and the population itself has been brought to its knees," Gen Muntu said in his post-nomination maiden address to journalists at EC offices.

He asked Ugandans to vote out President Museveni, arguing that he cannot develop Uganda further.

"However much the economy grows big if the population it is supposed to serve is broken down, then there's no focus. I ask Ugandans to retire Gen Museveni in a peaceful way because he cannot take this country further. Every time he spends time in the office, the country gets deeper down. We all want a better future where systems function. That's why we offer ourselves to lead," he added.

He decried growing impunity among the political class and people who misuse armed forces.

"Gen Museveni has deliberately, consistently done what he has always desired. He has broken the people in such a sophisticated way that even those who are broken are still running around him," he said.

According to him, the peace that President Museveni boasts of bringing to Uganda is irrelevant when there is no justice.

"Peace is not the absence of war; peace is the presence of justice. You can have the army, the intelligence services and the police, but when you don't have justice, then it is like you're building on quicksand," he added.

He also slammed the government over the continued detention of four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye, and National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters, without trial.

"Dr Kizza Besigye has been incarcerated beyond the mandatory period. If they have evidence against him and NUP supporters in prison, they should take it to court and prosecute them," he added.