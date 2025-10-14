Muntu pledges to prioritise infrastructure development in Kalangala

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate Gen. Mugisha Muntu has pledged to prioritise road, water, and health infrastructure development in Kalangala District to unlock its economic potential. Muntu made the pledge while addressing supporters in Kalangala Town Council on Monday as part of his 2026 campaign trail.

"If we reach 100 million people in Uganda, Kampala alone will have about 15 million. The same will happen with these islands. If we don't start planning for better road and water infrastructure, people will spend almost three hours in jam — the same time they would have used productively," Muntu said.

Muntu faulted the government for restricting ferry operations between Bukakata and Bugoma to only daytime, saying the decision cripples Kalangala's economy.

"If you can drive from Bukakata to Masaka or from Bugoma to Lutoboka at night, why can't ferries operate 24 hours?" he wondered.

Muntu also emphasised the need to strengthen Kalangala's health services to match its tourism potential. "There should be air evacuation systems or air ambulances to transfer patients to hospitals in Entebbe or Kampala. Tourists will have more confidence visiting a place where they know their lives can be saved in case of emergencies," he said.

On tourism, Muntu proposed creating a tourism fund to support local investors. "Government should create a tourism fund from which people who want to invest in accommodation and tourism sites can borrow at low interest and repay over a long period, even up to 30 years," he said.

Muntu also pledged to restore Beach Management Units and strengthen local enforcement mechanisms to fight illegal fishing. "Fishermen who depend on the lake wouldn't destroy it—they just need someone who listens to them and works with them to return it to its former glory," he said.

The ANT presidential candidate also vowed to dismantle corruption in district service commissions across the country, describing them as "gardens of officials who extort money" from job seekers.

Local leaders and residents expressed frustration over high taxes, low returns from fishing, and poor road infrastructure.

Mr Magandaazi Semilimu, a fisherman, said, "We sell it for Shs10,000, yet we spend about Shs110,000 on 20 litres of fuel to catch only 20 kilograms of fish."

Ms Brenda Nagaba, a resident of Bugala Village, called for larger and full-time ferries on the Bukakata–Bugoma route to improve access to the mainland.



